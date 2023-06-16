MI6 chief Richard Moore says knighthood is ‘huge honour and proud day’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore said being knighted is a “huge honour and proud day”.

The head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) is recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his “outstanding contribution” to British foreign policy and national security.

Sir Richard, who has led the organisation during Russia’s war with Ukraine, credited colleagues for their work while speaking about his knighthood.

He said: “This is a huge honour and a proud day for me.

“But, as with many such honours, it really belongs to the brilliant men and women of SIS and in the Foreign Office that I’ve had the privilege to lead in recent years.”

Sir Richard, a former ambassador to Turkey, became the head of MI6 in 2020, replacing Sir Alex Younger at a time of increased tensions between Russia and the West.

In July 2022, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in the US, he said: “I think he has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine. It is obviously not over.”

In 2021, he issued a public apology for the agency’s past treatment of LGBT+ people.

Sir Richard has enjoyed a more public profile than some of his predecessors, maintaining a Twitter account where he has previously voiced his annoyance at people who posted their Wordle results online.

The father-of-two was born in Libya, speaks fluent Turkish and is a keen golfer who enjoys watching cricket and rugby.

His interests are also said to include Turkish carpets and porcelain, and visiting historical sites.

He is made a knight commander of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same order in which James Bond actor Daniel Craig was made a companion last year to match that of Ian Fleming’s famous 007 character.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, is knighted for his outstanding contribution to British foreign policy and national security, leading the organisation during an exceptionally challenging period which has seen the first major conflict on European soil since the Second World War.”

Sir Richard is one of 110 people to have received awards in this list for their service to the UK internationally, including former UK ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman and photojournalist Marcus Bleasdale, who are both made companions of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and head of the Diplomatic Service, said: “At a time when the world faces many challenges, I am always impressed by the incredible work being done globally.

“The UK’s impact internationally depends on exceptional people like those honoured in His Majesty’s Birthday Honours list. I congratulate everyone receiving an award and thank them for their dedication and service.”