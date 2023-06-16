Consultant gynaecologist who helped deliver George, Charlotte and Louis honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultant gynaecologist who helped deliver George, Charlotte and Louis honoured

By Press Association
Alan Farthing (PA)
Alan Farthing (PA)

The King has made consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, who helped deliver the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children, a commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Mr Farthing was surgeon-gynaecologist to the royal household for a number of years and is recognised in the Birthday Honours list.

He was engaged to popular BBC presenter Jill Dando when she was shot and killed in April 1999, but is now one of the country’s pioneers in using keyhole surgery to treat gynaecological cancer patients.

Birth of Prince George of Cambridge
Former consultant obstetrician Sir Marcus Setchell (centre), who led the team that delivered Prince George, with Alan Farthing (right) leaving the private maternity unit after George’s birth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The consultant gynaecologist was part of the highly experienced medical delivery team that supported Kate when she gave birth to son Prince George in 2013, daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015 and youngest son Prince Louis in 2018 at the private maternity unit of St Mary’s Hospital in London.

For the birth of the princess’ first two children, a 23-strong team of medical experts and other staff were working or on standby.

Among a number of medical posts, Mr Farthing is head of the Gynaecological Cancer department at Imperial College Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs St Mary’s.

Labour conference – Paul Boateng
Lord Boateng (Jonny Green/PA)

He also works at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London which has treated members of the royal family for decades.

Also recognised was Lord Boateng, a former trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, who was also made a Commander of the RVO.

The peer is a former British High Commissioner to South Africa, who was the first black person to become a Cabinet Minister when appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2002 in Sir Tony Blair’s administration.

