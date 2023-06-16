Campaigner who lost son, brother and father in Tunisia terror attack honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Campaigner who lost son, brother and father in Tunisia terror attack honoured

By Press Association
Tunisia survivor Suzanne Richards (PA)
Tunisia survivor Suzanne Richards (PA)

A campaigner who lost her son, brother and father in the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks has said she is “sad” they are not here to see her become an MBE.

Suzanne Richards, 54, of Wednesbury, West Midlands, set up the Smile for Joel charity after Charles ‘Patrick’ Evans, 78, Adrian Evans, 49, and Joel Richards, 19, were killed in the incident.

Ms Richards, whose charity supports families affected by murder and terrorism, said she was “shocked” and “overwhelmed” after being included on the King’s Birthday Honours list, but that the gong will be shared with her son Owen, who survived the attack aged 16.

Tunisia beach massacre inquest
The Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia (Bircham Dyson Bell)

She told the PA news agency: “(I feel) absolutely amazing, shocked, overwhelmed, every emotion.

“When that letter came through in the post I was just so surprised, the charity is an amazing charity so many people helped me make it happen.

“Just to get that recognition was just wonderful and straightaway I rang Owen and told him what we’d won because I do believe I share it with him as well.”

Money donated to the charity is used to provide support to bereaved families, through holidays, bills or special gifts.

Ms Richards said going forward it will help to ensure people are aware of travel advice before they go on holiday.

Fundraising events will also take place.

She added: “It’s lovely, I wish my dad, my brother and Joel were here to show them, to share them that award.

“Obviously they’re not here for me to share that with them which makes it sad, so it’s bittersweet for me.

“I’m overwhelmed with the award and it’s going to help the charity of course as well, but I’d change it all if I could and get them back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer