What the papers say – June 17

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former prime minister Boris Johnson once again dominates the front pages across the UK as the fallout from partygate continues.

The Daily Mirror continues its focus on Mr Johnson, telling the former PM to take note after the King’s Birthday Honours list was announced.

The Independent reveals an eyewitness account of Mr Johnson’s “boozing, bragging and blatant rule-breaking”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Boozing, bragging and blatant rule breaking in Boris boys’ club No 10 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V8U7zNcmIB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2023

The Times says security concerns have been raised after security services found highly sensitive material in Mr Johnson’s notebooks.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express relays a message from Mr Johnson, who is urging his allies to ignore the partygate “farce” and to “move on”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times say the Government is facing a “financial timebomb” as homeowners are set to face an increase in monthly payments before the next election.

Guardian front page, Saturday 17 June 2023: Tory timebomb as millions face surge in mortgage rates pic.twitter.com/UcK9nVlM6c — The Guardian (@guardian) June 16, 2023

Just published: front page of FT Weekend UK edition Saturday June 17 https://t.co/RRyyvMpVnO pic.twitter.com/RXR6LlhjyZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 16, 2023

Mortgage rates also make the front of the i, with the paper revealing banks are pocketing £4.8 billion by increasing home loans faster than savings.

I WEEKEND: UK mortgage rip-off: Banks pocket £4.8bn by hiking home loans faster than savings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ws403GzIQA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2023

The Daily Telegraph says Bank of England boss Mark Carney is blaming Brexit for inflation and Britain’s slow financial growth.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Carney blames Brexit for inflation#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/NohkRLSDWo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 16, 2023

The Daily Mail reports the first hose ban is already in place with the restrictions placed on more than one million people.

And the Daily Star says naturists are urging the public to skinny dip in the midst of Britain’s 30C heatwave.