King takes part in first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch

By Press Association
The King departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King has received the official birthday wishes of the nation during his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.

Pomp and pageantry were on display during the military spectacle where the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honoured their Colonel in Chief by parading to mark his anniversary.

Charles had deputised for Queen Elizabeth II at last year’s event, also known as the Birthday Parade, but now rode onto Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall as the nation’s head of state.

Trooping the Colour
The King leads, from left, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal down The Mall (Yui Mok/PA)

He was joined on horseback by the royal colonels – the Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of The Blues and Royals; and the Duke of Edinburgh, riding for the first time in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.

Travelling in a carriage were the Queen, who is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and the Princess of Wales as Colonel of the Irish Guards, along with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales wore red and green in honour of their regiments
Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales wore red and green in honour of their regiments (Victoria Jones/PA)

The royal party were in the midst of a sovereign’s mounted escort, formed by troops from the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their shining breastplates and plumed helmets, and a ripple of cheers followed them when they travelled along The Mall.

Soon after the King arrived on the parade ground the national anthem was played as a mark of respect and Charles had to steady his horse but it would not settle and a groom stepped forward to help.

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are escorted across Horse Guards to the dais
Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are escorted across Horse Guards to the dais (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King began the ceremony by inspecting the lines of guardsmen on the parade ground, casting a critical eye over the soldiers, formed in two lines, as he rode past.

William, Anne, and Edward rode behind Charles while Camilla and Kate were in a carriage – a symbolic image of the royal family supporting their King as another milestone was reached.

Trooping the Colour
The King’s horse became unsettled at times (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen and the princess wore contrasting outfits, with Camilla in a red silk dress that took inspiration from her regiment, the Grenadier Guards, while Kate was in a striking green dress by Andrew Gn and matching hat by Philip Treacy in honour of her Irish Guards.

The pair later took their seats on a dais with the Duke of Kent, Colonel, Scots Guards, to watch the march past of the troops – a first for the royal women – while the King and the other royal colonels remained on horseback alongside.

The sight of a monarch riding throughout Trooping the Colour had not happened since 1986 when the Queen rode her charger Burmese for the final time.

Queen Elizabeth II riding Burmese in 1981
Queen Elizabeth II riding Burmese in 1981 (PA)

It was a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Charles’ horse Noble was also from the Commonwealth country’s famous Mounties.

Trooping the Colour is a social as well as a ceremonial occasion and in the stands overlooking the parade ground were around 8,000 wives, girlfriends and parents of the guardsmen and officers on parade.

The event featured around 1,500 soldiers in total and hundreds of Guardsmen were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by King, who will be joined by the mounted royal Colonels, including the Queen and Kate in a carriage.

The royal party departs Buckingham Palace
The royal party departs Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

For the first time since 1989, all five regiments of Foot Guards – the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier – were on parade together for Trooping.

The colour, or regimental flag, that will be trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers will be the King’s Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

Among the guests was Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and senior military figures.

