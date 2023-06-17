Man accused of impersonating police denies stalking Sir Gavin Williamson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man accused of impersonating police denies stalking Sir Gavin Williamson

By Press Association
Sir Gavin Williamson was on the phone when he was approached (PA)
Sir Gavin Williamson was on the phone when he was approached (PA)

A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with stalking and impersonating a law enforcement officer while threatening to arrest former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson.

Simon Parry, of no fixed address, “persistently followed” the Conservative Party MP on two occasions between May 24 and June 14 of this year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

He is also said to have impersonated a police officer on June 14.

Ola Oyedepo, prosecuting, said that Parry produced a warrant card, telling Sir Gavin he would arrest him.

“The MP had walked away from the House of Commons,” she said.

“He went down a number of roads.

“He noticed that the defendant was following him. He was trying to speak to him.

“(Sir Gavin) was on the phone, he kept saying he was on the phone.

“The defendant told him he would arrest him and brought out a warrant card.

“The MP said ‘you are not a police officer’. This is when the defendant left.”

Sonia Larbi Aissa, defending, told the court that her client lives in a protest encampment in Westminster.

However, she said that an acquaintance of Parry’s had offered to put him up at his home address in south-east London ahead of his next court appearance.

Parry denied one count of stalking and one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He was bailed on condition that he not enter the City of Westminster or approach Sir Gavin.

During a lull in proceedings, Parry asked Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram if he could read one of his poems aloud to the court.

The judge denied his request.

Parry will next appear for trial at City of London Magistrate’s Court on October 18.

Sir Gavin has been MP for South Staffordshire since 2010 and served in cabinet as defence secretary before becoming education secretary under Boris Johnson in 2019.

