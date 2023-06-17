Novelist Ian McEwan ‘delighted’ to be made a Companion of Honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novelist Ian McEwan ‘delighted’ to be made a Companion of Honour

By Press Association
Ian McEwan attending a special screening of On Chesil Beach at the Curzon Mayfair, London.
Ian McEwan attending a special screening of On Chesil Beach at the Curzon Mayfair, London.

Booker Prize-winning novelist Ian McEwan has said his literary life has been “a way of being” rather than a career as he was made a Companion of Honour.

The author, 74, is behind a host of novels, short stories, screenplays and children’s books – with a number being adapted into films including Atonement, which starred Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

McEwan said he was “delighted” to be recognised in the King’s birthday honours for services to Literature.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “News of the honour, in a letter from the Cabinet office, was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was delighted.

“I guess it amounts to a really good review.

On Chesil Beach Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Ian McEwan (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’m now entering my 54th year of writing fiction. As all dedicated writers know, a literary life is not a career so much as a way of being.

“The task in hand, the novel one is trying to create, is always there, a constant and intimate companion.

“The writers who precede me in this award have long been companions too – Maugham, Greene, Larkin, Pinter, Margaret Atwood, Antonia Fraser, and my friend Salman Rushdie. Truly, a companionable honour.”

Born in 1948 in Aldershot, McEwan travelled widely as a child as his father was an army officer before returning to study English at the University of Sussex.

His first published fiction was a collection of macabre short stories – First Love, Last Rites – which won the Somerset Maugham Award.

He followed that success with another critically acclaimed collection, In Between The Sheets and his first novel The Cement Garden.

McEwan has been nominated for the Booker Prize six times to date, winning the prize in 1998 for Amsterdam, which follows a fragile friendship descending into hatred and revenge.

He published Atonement in 2001 and it later was adapted for the big screen, winning the Bafta for best film and an Oscar for best original score.

Booker Prize short listed Atonement
A copy of Atonement (John Stillwell/PA)

His 1997 novel, Enduring Love, was also turned into a film starring Daniel Craig, Rhys Ifans, Samantha Morton with Bill Nighy.

His latest novel, Lessons, was published in 2022 and it spans seven decades, from the end of the Second World War to the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, while also taking in the Suez and Cuban Missile Crises and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

It is told from the perspective of McEwan’s protagonist Roland Baines, who “rides with the tide of history, but more often struggles against it”.

The novel follows on from Machines Like Me, which explored an alternative history populated by androids, and Brexit satire The Cockroach, both published in 2019.

The Companion of Honour is a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time.

The members, of which there are 65 at any one time, currently include actress Dame Maggie Smith, Lord Coe, Professor Stephen Hawking, Sir John Major and Desmond Tutu.

