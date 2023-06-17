Protesters demand an end to the criminalisation of abortion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Protesters demand an end to the criminalisation of abortion

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Thousands of protesters descended on London and chanted “Free Carla Foster” as they demanded an end to the criminalisation of abortion.

Foster, 44, was given a 28-month extended sentence earlier this week after she admitted illegally procuring her own abortion when she was between 32 and 34 weeks.

The protesters marched from the Royal Courts of Justice to Whitehall on Saturday, holding signs saying “abortion is healthcare” and “policing our bodies is the real crime”.

Women’s rights march
Women’s rights campaigners in Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)

They also chanted “one, two, three, safe, legal, free”, and “what do we do when abortion rights are under attack? Stand up fight back”.

Labour MP Stella Creasy gave a speech to the protesters.

“This week proves what some of us have been trying to tell, often at length, patiently, to middle-aged men on Twitter,” she said.

“We do not have a legal right to choose in England and Wales, and that has very real consequences.

“There have been 67 legal prosecutions of women in the past 10 years under the offences against the person act of 1861.”

Women’s rights march
Labour MP Stella Creasy (Yui Mok/PA)

She said that the legislation was no longer “fit for purpose”.

“It is a piece of legislation, especially sections 58 and 59, that are no longer fit for purpose,” she said.

“And I stand here today asking what your red line is, because absolutely these cases are difficult, nobody doubts that, but what we’re asking for is a starting point of compassion.

“Because we now find a mum of three children, one of whom has special education needs, in prison.

“Whose interests does that serve, to keep punishing this woman?”

Lucy Wing, 21, from Walthamstow, London, said she was “outraged”.

“I am here because I do not believe that the law that Carla Foster was sentenced under was at all just,” she said.

“A legal understanding of what a person is does not encompass a foetus and it does not encompass a child that was born not breathing.

“That child does not have any human rights because it is not seen as a person.

“So how can an offence be committed against it? It makes no sense, I don’t think it’s an appropriate law at all and I’m outraged.”

Women’s rights march
Women’s rights campaigners in Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)

East London based obstetrician and gynaecologist Ed Dorman, 64, said that Foster’s case had “galvanised” the abortion movement.

He added: “I think it has galvanised, as you can tell from today, a lot of very strong feeling about the inappropriateness of the way the law, if it’s applied, can result in somebody being sent to prison for ending their own pregnancy.

“Despite the judge saying that she is a good mother, that he has taken her away from her children and imposed a custodial sentence which serves no purpose.”

He said he would like to see abortion care being taken out of criminal law.

“I would like to see, as in Northern Ireland, the whole remit of abortion care being taken out of the criminal law and, whilst still regulated, be like any other part of healthcare,” he said.

The 162-year-old law banning abortion was amended in 1967, legalising abortion with an authorised provider up to 28 weeks, which was later lowered to 24 weeks in 1991.

There are very limited circumstances that would allow an abortion after 24 weeks, such as if the mother’s life is at risk or if the child would be born with a severe disability.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, at-home abortion pills were made available by post for people seeking an abortion in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, whereas before they would have had to attend a clinic in person, and the measure was made permanent in August 2020.

Foster, who was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday, requested the abortion pills during lockdown but prosecutors said she lied to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) about how far along in her pregnancy she was.

The court also heard Foster made a number of internet searches between February and May 2020, including “how to hide a pregnancy bump”, “how to have an abortion without going to the doctor” and “how to lose a baby at six months”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Craft beer fans soaked in the sun, music and atmosphere at the last day of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Festivalgoers turn out in Hawaiian shirts for last day of Midsummer Beer Happening
Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event