Cricket club organises memorial game for Nottingham stab victim Barnaby Webber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Cricket club organises memorial game for Nottingham stab victim Barnaby Webber

By Press Association
Barnaby Webber with his younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)
Barnaby Webber with his younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)

The cricket club of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber has organised a memorial game for their “irreplaceable teammate and friend”.

The game, which will take place at 1.30pm on June 24, will be captained by Barnaby’s “closest friends” Ed Smith and Jakarta Allen-Skinner.

In a post shared on Twitter, Bishops Hull Cricket Club said that it would “love to see as many people as possible come along to join us in celebrating a wonderful life through something [Barnaby] loved, cricket”.

The club also shared a picture of Barnaby in cricket whites.

Barnaby, also known as Barney, was just 19 years old when he was stabbed to death in Nottingham on Tuesday.

The young man, along with his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, lost his life on his way home from a night out in the early hours of the morning.

A third victim, Ian Coates, 65, was then found stabbed to death nearby after his van was allegedly stolen.

Barnaby had been a student at Nottingham University, and has been described as an avid cricketer.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Bishops Hull Cricket Club said that he had joined the team in 2021 and had been a “key part” of the club ever since, playing more than 30 games and taking 29 wickets.

On Friday, the club shared an image of tributes to Barnaby laid out on their playing field.

Nottingham city centre incident
The family of Barnaby Webber (Jacob King/PA)

On visiting Ilkeston Road, where Barnaby died, his family said in a statement: “We chose to come to this dreadful space because we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here.

“As has been expressed by so many already, heartbreak cannot begin to describe our loss.

“As painful as this tribute today has been, it is yet another step forward on the very long dark journey we have been forced to take.

“We would like to thank all at Nottingham University and the police for their professionalism, diligence, respect and care they have shown during this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live
Averon Bridge
Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Mea Culpa!' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn't reveal a Dons transfer…
RHS British Wool fashion models show off designs.
Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show
Stonehaven High Street
Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
Ellie Jackson, right, has written a children's book about water safety after her brother Dominic, left, died in 2017 off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Ellie Jackson
'I wanted to make sense of my brother's death': Sister of tragic north-east kayaker…
Balmoral Arms.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms
Alistair Nairn of Clashnoir Farm, Glenlivet, Moray who has concerns over the connection between rewilding and wildfires in the Highlands.
Glenlivet farmer calls time on rewilding as a 'major' contributing factor to wildfires