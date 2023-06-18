Self-propelling robot endoscope ‘could make bowel cancer screening comfortable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Self-propelling robot endoscope ‘could make bowel cancer screening comfortable’

By Press Association
Self-propelling robotic endoscope (Ferdinando Rodriguez y Baena/Imperial College London)
Self-propelling robotic endoscope (Ferdinando Rodriguez y Baena/Imperial College London)

A soft robotic device that moves through the body like a worm could make bowel cancer screening much more comfortable by reducing pain and and discomfort, according to the scientists developing it.

Researchers at Imperial College London said they have created a new type endoscope that is soft, flexible, and capable of extending and curling on its own inside the body.

Around 900,000 colonoscopies – which involves an endoscope being passed through the bottom – are performed every year in the UK, the majority of which are for screenings for bowel cancer.

The procedure is invasive and more than 75% of patients develop significant pain, according to Nisha Patel, a consultant gastroenterologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London, who is running clinical trials with the device.

She said: “We know patients experience either discomfort or pain during the procedure and this affects uptake of further procedures and patient experience.

“There are reasons why people can be in pain – for example, if patients have had abdominal pelvic surgery and there is scarring inside, if they are older, or if they have certain diseases of the bowel, it can make colonoscopy painful.”

The robotic endoscope can self propel through the body
The robotic endoscope can self propel through the body (Ferdinando Rodriguez y Baena/Imperial College London)

An endoscope is a long, thin tube with a camera at the end that is inserted into the body to check for certain diseases.

Ms Patel said compared to the robotic prototype, endoscopes currently used in clinical settings are relatively rigid.

She said: “You are essentially looking at a garden hose pipe versus an octopus limb.

“It (the robotic endoscope) is very soft, very pliable, and able to curl around corners.”

Ms Patel said patients are often put off by the procedure because they are worried about the soreness it may cause.

She added: “We often get people turning up shaking… they just say ‘I’m not having it done’.”

Nearly 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK, while around 268,000 people are living with the disease.

Bowel cancer is treatable if diagnosed early.

Along with a camera, the robotic endoscope also comes with a probe that can sample and analyse tissue as well as a small surgical laser which can remove tumours, making it a “one-stop device” to find and treat cancer at its early stages, according to the researchers.

Ferdinando Rodriguez y Baena, professor of medical robotics in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London – who led the team that developed the prototype, said: “Gastrointestinal cancers are the second cause of cancer death in the UK.

“Colonoscopy is at the core of the NHS screening programme, but demand is now outstripping supply.

“The NHS goal is to detect 75% of cancers early by 2028, so new technologies are needed.

“Different from conventional endoscopes, our system will not require push from the back, which is the main cause of patient discomfort during colonoscopies.”

The experts are also hoping that compared to current endoscopes, which requires specialist skills, their self-propelling robotic version will be easier to use and could, in future, be deployed in GP surgeries or outpatient clinics.

Ms Patel said: “In the development phase and early trials, a specialist would use this device.

“However, potentially its use could be in primary care as a comfortable procedure to perform outside a hospital setting which is also safe and effective.”

The robotic endoscope is among five other projects which have received £36.5 million investment from the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

