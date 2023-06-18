Animal lovers unaware of harm that lifestyle choices can cause, says RSPCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal lovers unaware of harm that lifestyle choices can cause, says RSPCA

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Animal suffering has become so normalised that many people are unaware of the harm their lifestyle choices are causing them, the RSPCA’s new Animal Kindness Index has found.

The charity said that while almost seven in 10 (69%) Britons describe themselves as “animal lovers”, animal suffering is regarded as normal “on farms, in labs and in entertainment”.

A “lack of awareness and transparency” is to blame, the charity said, with people “often inadvertently fuelling, funding and furthering poor practices towards animals because they don’t understand the harms these cause”.

Indeed, 83% of those surveyed said that animal welfare should be protected by the Government through legislation, while 43% said animals should never be used in a way that causes harm.

However, more than five million animals continue to be used in scientific research in the UK every year.

Harmful dog breeding practices were the most important animal welfare issue for people, with 84% of respondents saying that breeding animals with genetic health problems is unacceptable.

Yet the registered number of French bulldogs – whose flat-faced features cause breathing problems – has soared from 2,771 in 2011 to more than 54,000 in 2021.

Similarly, while 72% of respondents said they believe chickens are sentient, 90% of chickens consumed in the UK each year are fast-growing breeds that often face health and welfare issues.

The survey also revealed that the cost-of-living crisis has led to a decline in animal welfare, with the issue becoming less of a priority for many. One in four pet owners questioned for the survey said their pet had suffered due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Emma Slawinski, RSPCA director of policy, advocacy and public affairs, said: “Our new Animal Kindness Index shows that people care deeply about animals and want to do their best for them, but there is a gap between this and the reality of society’s impact on animals.

“People struggle to do their best for animals because government policy and industry practices are obscuring the everyday suffering of animals on farms, in research and in entertainment.

“We all need to take more responsibility for informing ourselves about the way in which our choices impact animals.”

