Animal lovers unaware of harm that lifestyle choices can cause, says RSPCA

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Animal suffering has become so normalised that many people are unaware of the harm their lifestyle choices are causing them, the RSPCA’s new Animal Kindness Index has found.

The charity said that while almost seven in 10 (69%) Britons describe themselves as “animal lovers”, animal suffering is regarded as normal “on farms, in labs and in entertainment”.

A “lack of awareness and transparency” is to blame, the charity said, with people “often inadvertently fuelling, funding and furthering poor practices towards animals because they don’t understand the harms these cause”.

Indeed, 83% of those surveyed said that animal welfare should be protected by the Government through legislation, while 43% said animals should never be used in a way that causes harm.

However, more than five million animals continue to be used in scientific research in the UK every year.

Harmful dog breeding practices were the most important animal welfare issue for people, with 84% of respondents saying that breeding animals with genetic health problems is unacceptable.

Yet the registered number of French bulldogs – whose flat-faced features cause breathing problems – has soared from 2,771 in 2011 to more than 54,000 in 2021.

Similarly, while 72% of respondents said they believe chickens are sentient, 90% of chickens consumed in the UK each year are fast-growing breeds that often face health and welfare issues.

The survey also revealed that the cost-of-living crisis has led to a decline in animal welfare, with the issue becoming less of a priority for many. One in four pet owners questioned for the survey said their pet had suffered due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Emma Slawinski, RSPCA director of policy, advocacy and public affairs, said: “Our new Animal Kindness Index shows that people care deeply about animals and want to do their best for them, but there is a gap between this and the reality of society’s impact on animals.

“People struggle to do their best for animals because government policy and industry practices are obscuring the everyday suffering of animals on farms, in research and in entertainment.

“We all need to take more responsibility for informing ourselves about the way in which our choices impact animals.”