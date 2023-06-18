Woman with Down’s syndrome ‘very proud’ after achieving world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman with Down’s syndrome ‘very proud’ after achieving world record

By Press Association
Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Prav (Mencap/PA)
Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Prav (Mencap/PA)

A woman who set a world record for identifying the most celebrity birthdays in three minutes has said she is “very proud” to be challenging perceptions about what people with Down’s syndrome can achieve.

Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, became a Guinness World Record holder after recalling 70 celebrity birth dates in under 180 seconds, ranging from Queen Victoria and Margaret Thatcher to Brad Pitt and Shakira.

“I am feeling very proud of myself for achieving a Guinness World Record,” she said.

Learning Disability Awareness Week
Heidi Crowter celebrates after she became a Guinness World Record holder for recalling 70 celebrity birth dates in under 180 seconds (Mencap/PA)

“I love sharing my joy of birthdays with people, and I have been writing a birthday list and practising a lot. Everyone knows that practice makes perfect.”

Ms Crowter’s achievement was announced by the learning disability charity Mencap ahead of Learning Disability Awareness Week (June 19-25). She is one of a number of Mencap Myth Busters who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disability and to campaign for change.

Her record – the most celebrity birthdays identified in three minutes (II) – was achieved under Guinness World Records’ new impairments initiative, developed alongside Mencap, in the intellectual impairment (II) category. The initiative allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record attempts in order to better include people with a disability.

“Achieving a Guinness World Record means I can do anything I set my mind to,” Ms Crowter said.

“I am proud to be a Mencap Myth Buster and keep challenging perceptions about what I can achieve.”

Learning Disability Awareness Week
Ms Crowter celebrates with her mother (Mencap/PA)

Harvey Price, 21, the son of celebrity Katie Price, is one of Heidi’s fellow Mencap Myth Busters.

Mr Price, who has autism, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Septo-Optic Dysplasia and a learning disability, is also aiming to secure a Guinness World Record.

Mr Price and 10 friends at his residential college in Cheltenham plan to draw a 20m-long and 1m-high train for the record for world’s longest train drawing (team) (II).

His mother Katie said: “I’m unbelievably proud of Harvey for doing this Guinness World Records challenge.

“He continues to defy the odds and amazes me every day. He absolutely loves drawing trains, so I know he’ll get so much enjoyment out of this experience.”

Mencap’s chief executive Edel Harris said that it was “crucial” to give people with a learning disability the chance to break world records.

“It’s truly ground-breaking for Mencap to be working with Guinness World Records to ensure breaking records is something that’s accessible and achievable for people with a learning disability,” she said.

“People with a learning disability, just like the wider population, have a range of amazing skills and talents.

“It is crucial to provide a platform for people with a learning disability to not only provide equal opportunities but also bust myths about what people can and can’t do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Prav (Mencap/PA)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea