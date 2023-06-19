Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast but temperature could hit 30C at weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast but temperature could hit 30C at weekend

By Press Association
Storm clouds roll in over Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Storm clouds roll in over Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Heavy rain is forecast and a thunderstorm warning has been issued but the weekend will be brighter with some areas potentially hitting 30C (86F), the Met Office has said.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Monday between 1pm and 8pm as 15 to 20mm of rain could fall in less than an hour.

Elsewhere, sunshine is expected for most of Monday but with some cloud and scattered showers in the North West, said Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office.

Overnight into Tuesday there will be heavy rain moving from the south of England to the North East, and southern and western parts of England could see 30mm of rain which would make for “uncomfortable driving conditions”, Mr Dixon added.

Wednesday will be more of a showery day rather than persistent rain, but drier in the South East.

As of Thursday there will be some showers but temperatures will start to rise towards the weekend.

Mr Dixon said: “By Friday there’s some possibility of rain in Northern Ireland, the west of England, it will be generally drier in the South East.

“The weekend could get up to the high 20s or low 30s, the South East will see the warmer weather.

“The week will be sitting relatively warmer for this time of year but more subdued than we’ve seen, but areas will hit heatwave criteria as we get to the weekend.”

The hottest temperature of the year so far was 32.2C (89.9F) recorded on June 10 in Surrey, but the forecaster said the weather is not likely to reach that level this week.

As of Monday morning, one flood warning is in place for the River Cole at Coleshill, Birmingham, from Cole End to Coleshill Industrial Estate.

And a total of six flood alerts have been issued, meaning flooding is possible.

