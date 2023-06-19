Christopher Eccleston to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at Old Vic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christopher Eccleston to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at Old Vic

By Press Association
Christopher Eccleston (Jeff Moore/PA)
Christopher Eccleston (Jeff Moore/PA)

Christopher Eccleston will take to the stage in the leading role in Matthew Warchus’ adaption of A Christmas Carol, written by Jack Thorne, when it returns to the Old Vic later this year.

The Doctor Who actor said he felt “very lucky” to portray Ebeneezer Scrooge in the stage production, which will play for the seventh time at the Old Vic from November 11 2023 to January 6 2024.

Previous actors to take on the role include Rhys Ifans, Owen Teale, Andrew Lincoln, Stephen Mangan and Paterson Joseph.

Eccleston, who is currently playing Fagin in the BBC’s Dodger, a TV series based on Oliver Twist, said: “As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology.

“As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic.

“I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences.”

A Christmas Carol, the 1843 novella by Charles Dickens, tells the story of how the miserly Scrooge becomes a kinder man through encounters with ghosts of his former business partner Jacob Marley and of the Christmas past, present, and yet to come.

Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic, said he was “delighted” to return to Thorne’s script, which he has directed for the theatre’s Christmas season every year since 2017.

He said: “‘Jack Thorne’s joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind and heart.

“Already seen by over half a million people globally, this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before.

“This year I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic and festive joy for audiences old and new.’

