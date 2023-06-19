Man fined after drone flight above football stadium caused game to be halted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man fined after drone flight above football stadium caused game to be halted

By Press Association
Lewis Franks appearing at at Derby Magistrates’ Court for an earlier hearing (Jacob King/PA)
Lewis Franks appearing at at Derby Magistrates’ Court for an earlier hearing (Jacob King/PA)

A man has been fined more than £3,500 after flying a drone above a football match which caused the game to be halted.

Lewis Franks wept in court as he admitted flying the drone above Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium in Derbyshire at 5.20pm on May 7 during the club’s game against Bromley in the National League play-off semi-final.

Referee Scott Simpson took the players off the pitch for several minutes, in line with safety protocols, before the device was seen to land, Derbyshire Police previously said.

More than 9,600 people attended the game, shown live on BT Sport, with the drone flying as low as 6.1 metres above the pitch, North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates’ Court in Chesterfield heard on Monday.

The drone seen above the pitch during the game, which Chesterfield won 3-2
The drone (top right) could be seen above the pitch during the game, which Chesterfield won 3-2 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wearing a black suit and tie with a white shirt, Franks, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of flying a drone above assemblies of people, flying beyond visual line of sight, failing to register as a drone operator, and failing to display an operator ID on the drone used by a remote pilot.

He also admitted to driving his partner’s silver Nissan Juke without insurance and failing to stop when police attempted to apprehend him in the Derbyshire town on the same day.

Prosecutor Pardeep Kalyan told the court that when Franks did eventually stop, he told officers: “You stopped me because I have been flying a drone.”

Mr Kalyan said: “The offence is not one that we see on a regular basis but… it may well become a lot more common.

The drone seen above the game
The drone seen above the game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The match had to be stopped for a short while because the referee saw the drone flying low enough to cause him concern for the safety of the players.”

Footage shown to the court from the BT Sport broadcast showed the referee taking the players off the field midway through the second half, with the score at 1-1.

Franks, a father of two, could not have been jailed for any of the offences, but several other instances of him piloting a drone illegally, committed before the May 7 incidents, were also taken into consideration by magistrates.

David Gittins, mitigating, said it was “a hobby that has gone wrong”.

“He is not being malicious, he is being naive,” he said.

“Going near a sporting event is stupid, it’s naive, but this is not a gentleman who is flying it at eye level. He is being a bit nosey, he is having a look.

“It’s the naivety of someone who has not done their research.”

Lewis Franks was joined by his mother and partner in court, seen here at a previous court hearing (Jacob King/PA)
Lewis Franks was joined by his mother and his partner in court, seen here at a previous court hearing (Jacob King/PA)

Chairwoman of the bench of magistrates, Jennifer Wood, opened her sentencing remarks with the words: “Difficult one, this.”

She later said: “It’s not my job to lecture you. You are not a criminal for this – we have seen far worse – but it was dangerous.

“It seems a shame that you are not going to fly your drone again. I would say, license it, learn how to fly it properly and get the enjoyment out of it that you clearly want.”

She added: “We’ve been fair with you, and from my perspective, it’s been very interesting.

“It’s fun for you and we get why, but you have to be properly trained and have to be properly licensed.”

Franks, of Allsops Place, Chesterfield, was fined £640 and given six penalty points for driving without insurance, £426 for failing to stop, £200 for failing to register as a drone operator, £200 for failing to display an operator ID, £500 for flying above assemblies of people and £500 for flying beyond the visual line of sight.

He was also ordered to pay a £986 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Lewis Franks appearing at at Derby Magistrates’ Court for an earlier hearing (Jacob King/PA)
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire