Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time in history

By Press Association
The proposed increase ‘was necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation’, one Unite activist said (John Walton/PA)
The proposed increase 'was necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation', one Unite activist said (John Walton/PA)

Church of England clergy are for the first time demanding a pay increase as they struggle with a higher cost of living.

The Unite union said it had submitted a formal pay claim for a 9.5% rise in the clergy stipend from April 2024.

The union, which represents over 2,000 clergy and lay officers in the Church of England, said it was the first time in the church’s history that a formal pay claim had been submitted for clergy.

Unite activist and member of the clergy Sam Maginnis said that last year saw “many clergy” having to turn to charity to help make ends meet.

He said: “Clergy have been working tirelessly to support their local communities through the cost-of-living crisis: facilitating and co-ordinating vital services and activities, providing personal care and guidance to individuals in need, and speaking hope and a sense of togetherness in unstable and uncertain times.

“However, last year, many clergy had to turn to charitable aid because they couldn’t make ends meet.

“All clergy should be paid at a level that secures relief from financial hardship, promotes personal well-being and enables them to effectively serve and support their local communities.

“The proposed increase is necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation, while addressing the most urgent hardship and anxiety faced by too many clergy and their families.

“Unite recognises that the parishes which ultimately fund most stipends are facing the same challenges as frontline clergy and their communities.

“However, with an investment fund worth £10.3 billion, the Church Commissioners could readily provide national support to ensure all dioceses can pay their clergy in line with our proposals.”

A recommendation on the stipend will be made when the remuneration and conditions of service committee of the Archbishops’ Council meets next week.

A final recommendation will be made by the council in September

A Church of England spokesperson said: “Our clergy provide unstinting spiritual, pastoral and practical support to their communities on a daily basis.

“We know they make this huge contribution against a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis both for them and those they minister to.

“We are mindful of this, and of issues of affordability for dioceses, in the deliberations over the annual recommendations for the minimum and benchmark stipend levels.”

