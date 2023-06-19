Liberty of wealthy Swedish businesswoman’s estranged husband ‘at stake’ – judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liberty of wealthy Swedish businesswoman’s estranged husband ‘at stake’ – judge

By Press Association
A Deputy High Court judge had previously concluded that Louise Backstrom was worth about £250 million (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A Deputy High Court judge had previously concluded that Louise Backstrom was worth about £250 million (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A wealthy Swedish businesswoman’s estranged husband has been warned by a judge that he could be jailed as a result of breaching orders made during a court fight over money.

Louise Backstrom and Martin Wennberg, who are both in their 30s, have been embroiled in a private family court dispute in London.

Mr Justice Peel concluded in March that Mr Wennberg was “guilty” of “10 separate breaches” of orders, and was due to make decisions about sentencing on Monday.

But the judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court – at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London – adjourned decisions on sentencing until July 4, after Mr Wennberg sent a message saying he could not attend Monday’s hearing.

Louise Backstrom
A barrister representing Louise Backstrom, pictured, said sentencing should not be delayed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said sanctions could include imprisonment, adding that Mr Wennberg’s “liberty” was “at stake”.

A barrister representing Ms Backstrom said sentencing should not be delayed.

Michael Glaser KC said Mr Wennberg had failed to appear at a number of hearings and described his behaviour as “contemptuous”.

Mr Justice Peel said he was “somewhat sceptical” about the circumstances of Mr Wennberg’s “absence”.

Nevertheless, he said “sanctions” may “include imprisonment” and told the hearing that he had decided to adjourn.

“It may be said that this is a cautious approach,” Mr Justice Peel added.

“But given the nature of these proceedings, and the fact that the husband’s liberty is at stake, it seems to be I should proceed in that cautious way.”

Another judge had made decisions about the division of money earlier this summer.

Deputy High Court judge Leslie Samuels had concluded that Ms Backstrom was worth about £250 million and ruled that she should hand her estranged husband more than £6.5 million, following the breakdown of their six-year marriage.

Louise Backstrom court case
Louise Backstrom and Martin Wennberg have been embroiled in a private family court dispute in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

He was told that Ms Backstrom and Mr Wennberg were Swedish but lived in England, and  heard that she was involved in a family business started and controlled by her grandfather.

Mr Wennberg had wanted a financial package worth more than £40 million but Judge Samuels ruled against him.

Judge Samuels heard how Ms Backstrom had made a £6.5 million “housing fund” offer in accordance with the terms of a pre-marital agreement – and concluded that the agreement should carry “full weight”.

He said Ms Backstrom should also hand over about £60,000 a year over the next six years to meet Mr Wennberg’s “income needs”.

