BMW driver admits causing death of pregnant mother-of-two in M66 crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has admitted causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-two by dangerous driving.

Adil Iqbal, 22, pleaded guilty to killing Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, and causing serious injury to her son, Thomas, aged nine, in the crash which also left her four-year-old nephew, Tobias, badly hurt.

Ms Hough’s other son, Rocky, aged two, was also in the car when she stopped on the motorway hard-shoulder to take a telephone call at around 3.10pm on May 13 on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene.

He admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday.

A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Hough’s nephew was not put to the defendant at Monday’s hearing.

Judge Maurice Greene remanded Iqbal into custody to await sentencing on July 19.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Hough set up by a friend said she was 18 weeks pregnant expecting a daughter.

The appeal said Thomas and Tobias were both in induced comas in intensive care in hospital after the crash.