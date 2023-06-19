BMW driver admits causing death of pregnant mother-of-two in M66 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

BMW driver admits causing death of pregnant mother-of-two in M66 crash

By Press Association
Photo taken from GoFundMe of Frankie Jules-Hough (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Photo taken from GoFundMe of Frankie Jules-Hough (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)

A man has admitted causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-two by dangerous driving.

Adil Iqbal, 22, pleaded guilty to killing Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, and causing serious injury to her son, Thomas, aged nine, in the crash which also left her four-year-old nephew, Tobias, badly hurt.

Ms Hough’s other son, Rocky, aged two, was also in the car when she stopped on the motorway hard-shoulder to take a telephone call at around 3.10pm on May 13 on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene.

He admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday.

A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Hough’s nephew was not put to the defendant at Monday’s hearing.

Judge Maurice Greene remanded Iqbal into custody to await sentencing on July 19.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Hough set up by a friend said she was 18 weeks pregnant expecting a daughter.

The appeal said Thomas and Tobias were both in induced comas in intensive care in hospital after the crash.

