‘Out of control’ gang ringleader found guilty of two murders months apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Out of control’ gang ringleader found guilty of two murders months apart

By Press Association
Kacem Mokrane (Met Police)
Kacem Mokrane (Met Police)

The “ringleader” of the notorious street gang Mali Boys has been found guilty of two murders amid a spate of tit-for-tat violence, it can now be reported.

On November 16 2017, Hamza Ul Haq was involved in the fatal group stabbing of 18-year-old Kacem Mokrane in Walthamstow, east London.

Months later, Ul Haq was involved in the mistaken identity murder of 20-year-old Joseph Williams-Torres, who was shot dead as he sat with a friend in a van in March 2018.

Both fatal attacks were in revenge for the murder of one of their own, 17-year-old Elijah Dornelly, in May 2017.

The killers were associated with the Mali Boys gang which had been engaged in a bloody feud with the neighbouring Priory Court or Higham Hill gang in Walthamstow.

Joseph Williams-Torres murder
Hamza Ul Haq, now 25, who has now been found guilty of two murders (Met Police/PA)

In 2020, Ul Haq was found guilty of Mr Williams-Torres’s murder and jailed for life.

Following a three-month trial, Ul Haq was found guilty in May of Mr Mokrane’s murder alongside Abdirisak Ali, 26, Luca Griffiths, 21, Kamil Kazmierski, 23.

On Monday, Judge Angela Rafferty KC lifted reporting restrictions on reporting their convictions during a hearing at the Old Bailey .

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Mokrane’s grandmother Marlene Sutton said: “The family have waited over five years for Kacem’s murderers to be brought to court where the family have had to go through the whole event again due to these animals denying their guilt or making excuses for the part they played in Kacem’s murder.

“It has been impossible for the family to begin any form of healing process.

“Those who murdered Kacem, have demonstrated no remorse for their crime.

“There are those in this pack who went on to commit further criminal activities and even another murder, identifying that they were out of control and dangerous.”

Joseph Williams-Torres murder trial
A mural of Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, on Forest Road, Walthamstow, near to where he was shot and killed as he sat in a car. (Emily Pennink/PA)

Mr Mokrane was described by his family as a “big personality”, who had been enjoying an apprenticeship at Thames Mead football club and had ambitions to become a professional footballer.

His life was cut short when he was attacked as he made his way to a local trap house in Higham Hill Road.

Two cars pulled up and 10 males got out and chased him down the road.

Ul Haq was among those leading the chase with attackers brandishing knives, including a “Zombie flasher” or “pirate” knife.

In just 25 seconds, Mr Mokrane was surrounded, pushed up against a wall and suffered serious injuries including an eviscerated bowel and stab to the leg. He died four days later.

The attacking group then ran back to the waiting vehicles which sped off.

The court was told the immediate trigger for the “revenge murder” was an acid attack in Subway and Downtown Pizza in St James Walthamstow two days earlier.

Ul Haq and others had been squirted with acid and one friend was stabbed, although not fatally.

Jurors were told that incident happened amid a “series of violent retaliatory attacks” between rival territorial gangs The Mali Boys, with whom the 10 attackers were associated, and the Priory Court/Higham Hill gang.

The “increasingly bloodied and vengeful feud” began in May 2017 with the murder of 17-year-old Elijah Dornelly. who was a friend of the defendants.

Prosecutor Allison Hunter KC had said: “As a group, they were reckless and ruthless, and swift to seek revenge for any perceived challenge to their territorial supremacy.

“They had grown increasingly angry, dangerous and confrontational since the murder of Elijah Dornelly which had marked the beginning of the tit-for-tat violence over the relevant period.

“Their eagerness to exact their swift revenge typically resulted in either the careless mistaken identification of their specific target, or else in acts of indiscriminate violence against any member of a rival grouping.”

Ul Haq, Ali, Griffiths, and Kazmierski will be sentenced for Mr Mokrane’s murder on June 28 at the Old Bailey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Kacem Mokrane (Met Police)
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire