Northern Ireland Secretary challenged ‘to do your job’ and publish Stormont plan

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been challenged to “do his job” and publish a plan to restore the Stormont Assembly.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill also urged the DUP to explain what it wants to re-enter government as the political impasse continues in the region’s devolved institutions.

The Assembly and Executive have been in flux for more than a year amid DUP protest action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms O’Neill’s party has since overtaken the DUP to become the largest party at both Stormont and on local councils, leaving her in line to become the first nationalist first minister.

There have been some behind-the-scenes discussions around the resurrection of Stormont, but earlier Mr Heaton-Harris said he would not comment on talks with the DUP.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill speaks to media at Parliament Buildings (Rebecca Black/PA)

Speaking to media at Stormont, Ms O’Neill said DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is being specific with the UK government in terms of what his party needs, and urged clarity with the public.

“They should clarify that for the public, they should tell the public what it is that they are trying to achieve, they should explain to the public why they are continuing to sit out being in an Executive whilst the health service is crumbling down around us, public service workers aren’t receiving the proper remuneration for the work that they’re doing and whilst children with additional needs are being penalised because of their political decision making,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Ms O’Neill urged Mr Heaton-Harris to “engage with those people who are actually feeling the real brunt of the fact that he and the DUP are sitting on their hands”.

“Where is the plan to restore the executive? That’s what the public voted for in last May’s local government election that what they voted for back in the assembly,” she said.

“Politics to work, parties to work together, functioning executive, they deserve no less.

“And I don’t think it’s acceptable that we’re still in this position today. So Chris Heaton-Harris would need to do his job. Chris Heaton-Harris would need to set out a plan for how we’re going to get a restored executive.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

