Queuing student died when ‘unsuitable’ screen collapsed outside club, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queuing student died when ‘unsuitable’ screen collapsed outside club, court told

By Press Association
Olivia Burt was a first-year student at Durham University (Durham Police/PA)
Olivia Burt was a first-year student at Durham University (Durham Police/PA)

A student died outside a bar run by the UK’s biggest pub owners when an “unsuitable” decorative screen used to manage the queue fell and collapsed on her, a court has heard.

Olivia Burt, a first year at Durham University, died of severe head injuries she sustained outside Missoula, a busy nightclub in the city centre owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, while on a night out in 2018.

The firm denies four breaches of health and safety legislation.

Durham student death
Olivia Burt was queuing outside the Missoula club in Durham when she sustained an ‘unsurvivable head injury’, the court was told (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jamie Hill KC, prosecuting for Durham County Council, told Teesside Crown Court: “Tragically, on the night of the seventh into the early hours of the eighth of February 2018, a 20-year-old university student called Olivia Burt lost her life as she was queuing to get into the club.

“She and her friends, and others waiting to gain access, were standing next to a decorative screen which marked an area used by customers sitting outside.

“This screen should not have been used as a crowd control barrier or for queue management purposes.

“As the queue swelled, the press of people caused Olivia to fall through a panel in the screen and then a section of the screen fell, with other customers landing on top.

Paul Hind court case
Ms Burt was a member of Durham University’s sailing club (Royal Yachting Association/PA)

“Olivia’s head hit the concrete pavement and the metal bar of the screen with the weight of other customers landed on her head.

“She suffered an unsurvivable head injury.”

Mr Hill said the prosecution case was that Stonegate failed to ensure Ms Burt’s safety, and that of other customers, failed to properly assess risks, used inappropriate equipment and ignored danger signs.

He said Missoula, in the Walkergate precinct, had two entrances and the lower, rear one was where Ms Burt was queuing to get in to the busy Wednesday night Game Over event, frequented by university sports teams.

Ms Burt, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, was a member of the Sailing Club and social secretaries of the various sports teams would distribute wristbands to members so they could queue-jump at the back entrance, Mr Hill said.

Door staff were supplied by an external company, and Mr Hill said there was “some criticism” of the way they managed the queues, but the legal responsibility for health and safety remained with the pub company.

CCTV footage showed queues building up in the precinct after 11pm as the venue filled towards its capacity of 630, the court heard.

Mr Hill said: “For at least 12 months, when queues formed, students were asked to stand along the side of the decorative screen.

“Nobody from Stonegate had carried out any specific risk assessment of this measure.

“Nobody from the club had turned their mind to the dangers.”

A nightclub queue was different from that of a museum, he said, with some people having had a drink and at times there would be pushing and shoving, “but nothing like a football crowd”.

“We say that by bringing the decorative screen into use to direct and order the queue to the back door, the club were using it for a purpose for which it was entirely unsuitable,” he said.

Teesside Crown Court
The trial was being held at Teesside Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Any kind of risk assessment would have made the company realise that the screen could be pushed over and someone may well be injured.”

Although the decorative screen was not suitable for crowd management, it was “nevertheless heavy”, Mr Hill said, and it had toppled over about half-an-hour before the fatal incident.

Mr Hill said it took four people to lift it back into place.

Two panels had come off it, and the structure which was “already unfit for the purpose of crowd management had been further weakened”, Mr Hill said.

This earlier collapse of the screen was an “important missed opportunity”, the prosecution said, and students should have been moved away from it.

Mr Hill said: “By re-erecting that barrier, and allowing the queuing to continue, we say they allowed the conditions leading to Olivia’s death to persist.”

Ms Burt and her friends arrived after the first screen collapse and were unaware it had happened.

Between 11.30pm and midnight, the venue was full and large numbers of people were waiting to get in, Mr Hill said.

“Part of the queue was lined up next to the decorative screen, and some students were leaning against it.

“There was a holding area for others arriving, but those numbers were continuing to grow.”

At 11.48pm, the decorative screen gave way again, the court heard.

Mr Hill said: “Olivia fell through the panels, the screen went over, others fell and tragically Olivia died despite the attempts of initially students, door staff and then paramedics, nothing could be done.

“She had suffered a devastating head injury.”

He said: “The prosecution says the fatal accident was foreseeable, predictable and preventable.”

The trial, which is expected to last up to three weeks, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Olivia Burt was a first-year student at Durham University (Durham Police/PA)
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire