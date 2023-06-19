Teenager dies after stabbing incident in central London

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched a murder investigation after a boy was stabbed to death in Paddington.

The teenager, believed to be 17, was found with a stab wound in Paddington Green, central London, on Monday at around 1.41pm.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2:15.pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed and that no arrests had been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN.