Man cycles around London in heart shape for Refugee Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man cycles around London in heart shape for Refugee Week

By Press Association
Tom Hashemi cycled around London in the shape of a heart for Refugee Week (Tom Hashemi/PA)
Tom Hashemi cycled around London in the shape of a heart for Refugee Week (Tom Hashemi/PA)

A cyclist has ridden his bike around London in the shape of a heart to raise awareness for Refugee Week and advocate for a “kinder” policy towards refugees.

Tom Hashemi, 35, mapped out his route in advance before embarking on the “hot, busy, trafficky” three-hour ride around the city.

Speaking to the PA news agency after his ride, Mr Hashemi said the challenge was “fun”, adding: “The hard bit with doing these rides is London’s roads.

“You have to try and find how you can actually make the shape because, obviously, there is no road around London drawn in the shape of a heart, so you have to piece together all these really small roads.”

The ride amounted to 42 miles and took him to Crystal Palace, Hampstead Heath, near the Olympic Park and on to the London cable car.

After his cycle, he tweeted: “Drew a heart around London with my bike this morning to mark the start of #RefugeeWeek23 with @FreefromTorture – because we can do more. #GPSArt.”

Mr Hashemi has previously ridden around London in the shape of Ukraine, inspired by American street artist Lenny Maughan, who uses his GPS tracker to draw images as he runs.

Before that, Mr Hashemi rode from London to Lviv in western Ukraine during April and May to raise money to help clear landmines in the country.

Tom Hashemi previously cycled from London to Lviv to raise money to help clear landmines in the country (PA)

Mr Hashemi is the chief executive of public relations firm Cast From Clay, which has offices in London and Lviv, meaning Mr Hashemi has friends and colleagues in the war-torn country.

He said of Refugee Week: “I think it’s important to bring that narrative back, of like, yes, Ukraine matters and I care deeply about Ukraine and Ukrainians, but there are other people in the world that could do with help and we’re fortunate to be in a place where we can offer it.

“We can have a policy towards refugees that can be kinder than what it is today and if we do that, there are benefits to the UK in the long run.”

Mr Hashemi said the idea to cycle for Refugee Week came about during a discussion with Sonya Sceats, chief executive of a British charity providing therapy and support to survivors of torture.

He said: “I was talking to Sonya, who is the CEO of Freedom From Torture, and she was like, ‘Why don’t you draw a heart round London? It’s Refugee Week. It’s a symbol of the week. It would be really cool and help you draw attention to what’s happening and to discussion’.