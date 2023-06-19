Long lost Rubens painting to sell for up to £6 million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long lost Rubens painting to sell for up to £6 million at auction

By Press Association
Long lost Rubens painting to sell for up to £6 million at auction (Sotheby’s/PA)
Long lost Rubens painting to sell for up to £6 million at auction (Sotheby’s/PA)

A painting by Flemish master Sir Peter Paul Rubens, previously lost for centuries, is expected to sell for up to £6 million at auction.

Saint Sebastian Tended By Two Angels was last recorded in the collection of his Genovese patrons in 1730.

When it resurfaced 15 years ago, it was attributed to the French painter Laurent de la Hyre, though it was later identified as a Rubens composition.

The painting is due to go on sale at Sotheby’s Old Masters and 19th century evening sale in London on July 5.

It is estimated to be valued at between £4-6 million.

Since its rediscovery and correct identification, fresh evidence uncovered by X-ray technical analysis has revealed the hidden secrets lying beneath the painting’s surface.

Analysis shows that the piece is the prime version of the composition, which was previously known to Rubens lovers through another version, held for centuries in the collection of a second great Italian family, the Corsinis, and now hanging in the Galleria Corsini, Rome.

The painting depicts the plight of Sebastian, an officer in the Roman army and a convert to Christianity, who was a victim of religious persecution.

Bound to a tree, Sebastian was pierced by soldiers’ arrows and left to die, before a miraculous intervention by angels took place.

It is likely that the painting was commissioned by Ambrogio Spinola, an Italian nobleman and great military commander, with whom Rubens enjoyed shared diplomatic, political and artistic interests, and painted several times.

With the painting passing out of the Spinola family name and through the female line of descent, the painting became untraceable until its reappearance in the US 230 years later – in 1963.

It was later acquired by the present owner in a 2008 auction, during which it was presented as a painting by de la Hyre.

George Gordon, co-chairman of Old Master Paintings Worldwide at Sotheby’s, said: “This beautifully preserved painting, full of Rubens’ Italian experience, is proof that even great artists’ names can be lost to history.

“Thankfully the fascinating detail revealed by scientific analysis, combined with meticulous research, and consideration by leading scholars, rightfully affirms the reattribution of this work to one of the greatest painters of his time, and shows us that there is still so much for us to discover, even about the artist’s best known works.”

Saint Sebastian Tended By Two Angels is on display at Sotheby’s London from June 30 to July 5.

