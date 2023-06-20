What the papers say – June 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 20

By Press Association
The search for a lost submarine with a English billionaire onboard features on the majority of Britain's newspapers on Tuesday.
The search for a lost submarine with a English billionaire onboard features on the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday. (PA)

The search for a lost submarine with a British billionaire onboard features on the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report on Hamish Harding who is among five people missing on a tour to see the Titanic wreckage in a submarine.

The Metro and the Daily Mail also focused on the search for the submarine lost in the mid Atlantic.

The Times says it is a race to find the submarine as there are only hours of oxygen left.

The i featured a photo of the submarine, but they continued to focus on mortgage rates, reporting they will stay high until 2025.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times said the mortgage squeeze will continue to put pressure on homeowners and will increase political risk for Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Mirror says David Cameron was heckled by grieving families who had lost someone during the pandemic during the Covid inquiry.

The Guardian says allies of Boris Johnson were told to hang their heads in shame during a vote to approve the partygate report with a majority of Tory MPs backing the findings.

The Independent says Mr Johnson has endured his final humiliation after MPs backed the report into partygate which found he deliberately lied to parliament.

And the Daily Star says Liz Truss did not find the lettuce that outlasted her tenure as Britain’s Prime Minister as funny as the rest of the world did.

