What the papers say – June 20

The search for a lost submarine with a British billionaire onboard features on the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report on Hamish Harding who is among five people missing on a tour to see the Titanic wreckage in a submarine.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'British billionaire missing on Titanic tour'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/29vzL3KOzG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 19, 2023

The Metro and the Daily Mail also focused on the search for the submarine lost in the mid Atlantic.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 HUNT FOR LOST TITANIC SUB 🔴 Brit in new 'disaster' fear 111 years after sinking #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/pmOuVidS9T — Metro (@MetroUK) June 19, 2023

The Times says it is a race to find the submarine as there are only hours of oxygen left.

TIMES: Race to save the trapped Titanic dive adventurers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cuvhvkQEkN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 19, 2023

The i featured a photo of the submarine, but they continued to focus on mortgage rates, reporting they will stay high until 2025.

Tuesday's front page: Mortgage rates will stay high until 2025#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/v7g4pSuIAY — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Financial Times said the mortgage squeeze will continue to put pressure on homeowners and will increase political risk for Rishi Sunak.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday June 20 https://t.co/xY6Q4PasR4 pic.twitter.com/Wjh47hjjIT — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 19, 2023

The Daily Mirror says David Cameron was heckled by grieving families who had lost someone during the pandemic during the Covid inquiry.

The Guardian says allies of Boris Johnson were told to hang their heads in shame during a vote to approve the partygate report with a majority of Tory MPs backing the findings.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 20 June 2023: Tories round on Johnson as MPs vote to approve Partygate report pic.twitter.com/QcRvnnoUDW — The Guardian (@guardian) June 19, 2023

The Independent says Mr Johnson has endured his final humiliation after MPs backed the report into partygate which found he deliberately lied to parliament.

And the Daily Star says Liz Truss did not find the lettuce that outlasted her tenure as Britain’s Prime Minister as funny as the rest of the world did.