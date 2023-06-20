Former Met Police officer found guilty of raping two women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Former Met Police officer found guilty of raping two women

By Press Association
Former Metropolitan Police officer Adam Provan has been convicted of eight counts of rape of two women. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of eight counts of rape of two women, one of whom was aged just 16 at the time.

Adam Provan, 44, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was convicted by a jury of six counts of rape of a fellow police officer between 2003 and 2005, and two counts of rape of a teenage girl whom he met on a blind date after lying about his age in 2010.

All the offences were committed while he was a serving officer in the Met’s East Area Command Unit.

Detective Sergeant Victoria James said: “These are truly dreadful offences. Provan abused his position to win the trust of both these women. I hardly need to say Provan’s behaviour fell grossly short of what we expect from our police officers.

“The 2010 assault was brazen and calculated, with clear indication he had planned it beforehand. The second victim suffered a campaign of controlling and abusive behaviour and sexual violence. I commend the incredible courage of both women in helping us bring Provan to justice.

“The Commissioner has been extremely clear there is no place in the Met for anyone who does not uphold the highest standards and where there is criminality we will absolutely investigate and bring before the courts.”

Provan raped the 16-year-old girl in woodland after meeting her through a friend in 2010 and lying that he was 22. He then took her to Central Park, Harold Hill, Romford, and forced her to commit a sex act.

The teenager has had to go through two trials to see Provan brought to justice.

She told a relative that she had been raped at the time but it was not reported to police until 2016 and Provan was later convicted and jailed for nine years. He was sacked from the Met in March 2019.

However, he successfully appealed against those convictions which were quashed in 2022, and a retrial began in May this year, along with six new counts of rape relating to the second victim.

The trial at Wood Green Crown Court heard that Provan was violent, abusive and controlling to the second victim.

The jury unanimously found him guilty of all eight counts on Monday.

Provan will be sentenced on August 21.

