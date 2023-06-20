Man charged over fatal Nottingham street attacks to enter pleas in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged over fatal Nottingham street attacks to enter pleas in September

By Press Association
Valdo Calocane at an earlier court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Valdo Calocane at an earlier court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The man accused of murdering three people and attempting to kill three others in a spate of attacks in Nottingham will enter his pleas in September.

Valdo Calocane appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murdering 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates, in knife attacks in Nottingham on June 13.

The 31-year-old is also charged with attempting to murder three pedestrians; Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, by driving Mr Coates’ van at them in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street, in the city centre.

When asked to identify himself at the start of the hearing, the defendant replied “my name is Adam Mendes”, which he also said when he faced magistrates in the city on Saturday.

Wearing a grey prison jumper and tracksuit, and flanked by five security officers in the dock, Calocane, of no fixed abode, remained calm in the dock and was not asked to enter pleas during the hearing in the packed courtroom.

Peter Ratliff, prosecuting, said: “This is a complex and ongoing investigation with multiple lines of inquiry being pursued.”

Judge Nirmal Shant KC adjourned proceedings until a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 25 at the same court and thanked the families of the victims for their “upmost restraint”.

Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham
Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Speaking to Mr Ratliff, with members of Mr Coates’ family in court, the judge said: “There are a number of people here today who are profoundly and devastatingly affected by this case.

“Can I say through you that they have shown the upmost restraint and dignity and I thank them for it.”

Judge Shant set a provisional trial date of January 12 2024 and remanded Calocane into custody.

Calocane, who was arrested on the day of the attacks, had previously studied at the University of Nottingham, where two of the victims were students, but police previously said that “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

Barnaby Webber was described by family as a 'beautiful human being and a lovely soul' (Family Handout/PA)
Barnaby Webber was described by family as a ‘beautiful human being and a lovely soul (Family handout/PA)

The family of Mr Webber, a history student from Taunton in Somerset, described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

On Sunday, Mr Webber’s cricket club, Bishops Hull, announced a memorial game would be taking place to honour their “irreplaceable teammate and friend”, with his father, David, claiming the “amazing” support the family has received “gives us strength”.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and that she would be “so dearly missed”.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar represented England Hockey at U16 and U18 level (Southgate Hockey Club/PA)
Grace O’Malley-Kumar represented England Hockey at U16 and U18 level (Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

The medical student, from Woodford in London, had represented Essex in cricket as a teenager and had also played for England Hockey.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”, adding: “Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.”

Thousands attended vigils at the university and Market Square to remember the victims, and a minute’s silence was held ahead of the first Ashes cricket Test in the city on Friday.

Ian Coates' sons during a vigil in Old Market Square, Nottingham, on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)
Ian Coates’ sons during a vigil in Old Market Square, Nottingham, on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after Nottinghamshire Police referred itself to the watchdog the day after the attacks.

The IOPC said on Friday that an officer driving a single-crewed vehicle was responding to a related call when it came across the van allegedly being driven by Calocane.

Dashcam footage suggests the officer had sight of it for less than a minute before it hit pedestrians.

The officer immediately stopped to give first aid to those who had been hit, with the investigation to consider whether the actions of the van driver were influenced by the presence of the police car.

