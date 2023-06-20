Man with muscle-wasting condition completes gruelling Ironman triathlon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man with muscle-wasting condition completes gruelling Ironman triathlon

By Press Association
Chris Stennett, who has the muscle-wasting condition facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), has completed an Ironman triathlon (Muscular Dystrophy UK/PA)
A man with a muscle-wasting condition said it “feels epic” to have completed a gruelling Ironman triathlon, seven minutes within the 17-hour cut-off time.

Chris Stennett, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, said that, within two months of being diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) at the age of 26, he decided he “wasn’t going to let it hold me back”.

Now 30, the copywriter has successfully tackled Ironman Austria for charity.

Sunday’s race saw him swim 2.4 miles (3.9km) and cycle 112 miles (180.2km) before taking on a 26.2-mile (42.2km) marathon run.

Chris Stennett, pictured at a previous event, said he was determined that being diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy would not hold him back (Muscular Dystrophy UK/PA)

Mr Stennett completed the challenge in 16 hours and 53 minutes – just inside the 17-hour cut-off.

“It feels epic to have finished at last,” he said.

“This was my second attempt at the full distance Ironman after failing in 2021.

“I was meant to race in 2022 but broke my arm last April so I had to defer.

“I’ve trained hard and learnt a lot since 2021, and to finally hear ‘Christopher, you are an Ironman’ feels so good – I’m going to bask in the glory for a while!”

FSHD is a muscle-wasting condition that results in weakening of the muscles in the face, shoulder blades and upper arms. There is currently no cure.

Chris Stennett said it felt ‘so good’ to have finally completed an Ironman triathlon (Muscular Dystrophy UK/PA)

Mr Stennett, once a keen rugby player, was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

He had been referred to a neurologist after a shoulder dislocation, following repeated rugby injuries and more than 10 years of shoulder weakness.

A genetic test confirmed he was living with FSHD, a condition that affects approximately 2,500 people in the UK.

“Before I started training back in 2021, I couldn’t swim, hadn’t ridden a bike for years, and had a weak running track record,” said Mr Stennett.

“Every improvement is an achievement, and you never know how far you’ll go until you try.

“Better to not win than wonder if you could have done it.”

He took on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the national charity that supports those with muscle wasting conditions, and more than £2,800 has been donated to his JustGiving page.

He said the race was tough, with the bike ride bringing on “some hip, back and quad trouble”, but he completed the cycle in seven hours and 57 minutes.

“By the time it came to the run my lower back and hip were not in good form so I opted for a walk/run strategy to prevent myself getting into a hole I couldn’t come out of,” he said.

“I was the last athlete home for the marathon but the last finisher is a big deal at every Ironman – 17 hours is the cut-off and everyone wants you to make it after a day like that!

“I had a whole crowd waiting on me – I will never forget it.”

He said he will have a couple of weeks off to recover and get his bike repaired, but is already eyeing up his next challenge.

“If the bike and I are good to go, then there is a half-distance triathlon in Minsk at the end of July in Belarus,” he said.

Kiera Santry, senior challenge events officer at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “Chris is such an inspiration and we’re so proud of him.

“We’re so grateful for his ongoing support.

“At Muscular Dystrophy UK we support many of the 110,000 people living with muscle-wasting conditions in the UK and we couldn’t do what we do without people like Chris, who really go the extra mile.”

Mr Stennett can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fshd-ironman2

