King and Queen arrive to begin new era for Royal Ascot meeting

By Press Association
The King and Queen arriving on day one of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)
The King and Queen arriving on day one of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)

The King and Queen heralded a new era for Royal Ascot when they attended the sporting event for the first time in their new roles, wishing racegoers luck.

Charles and Camilla swept on to the Berkshire course in the traditional carriage procession, and in a joint foreword for the official programme paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s “lifelong interest” in Royal Ascot.

The couple, both fans of racing, waved to the crowds who filled the grandstand on the first of five days of racing and were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington in their carriage.

Behind them travelled the Princess Royal with Camilla’s younger sister Annabel Elliot, the Queen’s nephew Sir Ben Elliot, former co-chair of the Conservative Party knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, and his wife Lady Elliot, daughter of musician Steve Winwood.

The carriage of the King and Queen, the Duke of Wellington and the Duchess of Wellington arrives (David Davies/PA)
The carriage of the King and Queen, the Duke of Wellington and the Duchess of Wellington arrives (David Davies/PA)

The late Queen was a passionate racehorse breeder and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign, and in memory of her commitment to the event the Platinum Jubilee Stakes has been renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee stakes.

Before the carriage rides possession footage from the Queen’s most memorable Royal Ascot moments was played on the big screens and was applauded by the crowds at the end.

Charles and his wife, who have taken on the late monarch’s thoroughbreds, will be carrying on her tradition and have entered a string of horses over the next five days with the first running in the penultimate race on Tuesday.

The official programme featured Charles and Camilla’s intertwined cyphers on the cover and in their joint foreword said: “We are happy in the knowledge that this historic race meeting continues to be a key influence on the global racing and breeding industries.

“The royal meeting always played a central role in her late majesty Queen Elizabeth’s calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.

“A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate the late Queen’s close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners.

“We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories.”

They went on to say: “Finally, we wish the very best of good fortune to all the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and hardworking stable staff with runners this week.

The King arrives at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
The King arrives at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

“It is a huge and rare achievement to have a runner at Royal Ascot and we very much hope that you all enjoy the experience.”

While Charles and Camilla arrived by carriage other members of the royal family walked through the gates with Zara and Mike Tindall mingling with racegoers as did Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In the parade ring the royals greeted each other with kisses, with the Queen, who wore a cream coat and dress by Dior and a Philip Treacy hat, pictured embracing Mr Tindall, a former England rugby player.

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and among those wearing outlandish hats was Ines Hernandez, an American GP who regularly travels to the UK to attend Royal Ascot with her family.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
Milliner Viv Jenner wearing her creation (David Davies/PA)

Mrs Hernandez, who is also a milliner, was wearing a hat in the shape of a large butterfly she had designed from paisley-patterned material, repeated in her trouser suit.

She said: “The Queen was a great supporter of Royal Ascot, and I think she would have wanted that relationship between Ascot and the royal family to keep going when she was gone, and hopefully Charles will keep supporting it.”

Milliner Viv Jenner had a striking a hat featuring ostrich quills and a stylised St George’s flag, she said: “I designed this with the king in mind – it’s new beginnings.

“After last summer I wanted to make a hat in the racing silks of our new king – red and purple and gold – and I’ll be wearing it on Ladies Day this week.”

