Peers urged to reject Northern Ireland legacy bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Peers urged to reject Northern Ireland legacy bill

By Press Association
The House of Lords, London (PA)
The House of Lords, London (PA)

Members of the House of Lords have been urged to reject the Government’s Bill aimed at addressing Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

While the Government introduced a number of amendments to the Bill earlier this month, the Stormont parties, Irish government and victims group remain opposed to it.

The Bill has also prompted concerns from the US Congress, the UN high commissioner on human rights, UN special rapporteurs, the Council of Europe commissioner on human rights and the committee of ministers.

Northern Ireland abortion laws
Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International (Brian Lawless/PA)

As the Bill and recent amendments enter report stage in the House of Lords on Wednesday, Amnesty International has urged peers to reject it.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the UK government should abandon the “deeply damaging Bill”.

“For a bill so widely condemned both at home and on the international stage, it is staggering that the Government are intent on inflicting it on victims and perpetuating their trauma,” she said.

“To add insult to injury, the UK Government’s trailed ‘game-changing’ amendments have only served to worsen the situation for victims.

“No number of amendments will save this Bill.

“Peers must continue to reject the Government’s path to impunity and injustice.

“Victims deserve better, their rights must be protected.”

Majella O’Hare shooting
Michael O’Hare, who has vowed to fight for justice for his sister Majella O’Hare who was shot dead by the Army in Co Armagh 44 years ago (Victoria Jones/PA)

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella O’Hare was shot dead by a British soldier in Co Armagh 45 years ago, said the Bill fails victims.

“When a crime is committed, usually the victim is prioritised, but it is clear the UK Government aren’t prioritising us,” he said.

“Their amendments change nothing: they are still protecting perpetrators who carried out serious acts of wrongdoing.

“We appreciate the strong opposition to date from peers to this bill – and it is vital that continues.

“At every stage, Government should be hearing that this disgraceful bill fails victims.

“Legacy processes should be victim-centred, instead we’re being shamefully let down.”

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic said the UK Government had ignored warnings that the legislation would violate international obligations.

She said: “I have repeatedly warned that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would undermine the human rights of victims, as well as truth seeking, reconciliation and justice efforts.

“Despite this, the UK Government has decided to go ahead with the Bill in a way that does not recognise Northern Ireland’s violent past or honour the suffering of victims.

“While the Government has recently published amendments, these leave the fundamental problems with the Bill intact, such as the conditional immunity scheme that would result in impunity for serious human rights violations, the unilateral shutting down of avenues to justice for victims, and questions about the ability of the Independent Commission for Information Recovery to deliver outcomes that would meet human rights standards.”

Stormont budget
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a recent letter to US congress members, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defended the Bill, stating that current mechanisms for dealing with legacy cases in Northern Ireland are providing outcomes to a “very small number of those affected”.

He said: “The UK Government’s Bill will establish an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir) to conduct reviews into Troubles-related deaths and serious injuries, with the primary objective of providing information to families, victims and survivors who request it.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary added: “In support of its investigative processes, and to help facilitate the provision of information, the independent Commission will be able to offer immunity from prosecution to individuals who cooperate with the Icrir’s inquiries.

“To be absolutely clear, this is not a blanket amnesty for Troubles-related offences.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…