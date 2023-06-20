Princess of Wales re-opens National Portrait Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Princess of Wales re-opens National Portrait Gallery

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales waves after a visit to re-open the National Portrait Gallery in London (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)
The Princess of Wales waves after a visit to re-open the National Portrait Gallery in London (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)

The Princess of Wales met Sir Paul McCartney and Tracey Emin as she re-opened the National Portrait Gallery following its three-year, £41.3 million refurbishment.

Kate, who is patron of the gallery, officially opened its news doors in London on Tuesday ahead of its re-opening to members of the public later this week.

She met former Beatle Sir Paul and his wife Nancy Shevell in the gallery gift shop, with the three speaking about his own artistic collections.

Earlier, she spoke with award-winning British artist Emin, whose 45 hand-drawn female portraits have been cast in bronze as artwork for the gallery’s new entrance doors, upon her arrival.

Royal visit to the National Portrait Gallery
The Princess of Wales speaks with artist Tracey Emin as she arrives to re-open the National Portrait Gallery in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Emin said after the re-opening: “When I arrived, I was anxious.

“There was all these other things that were on my mind, and I totally forgot about the doors!

“So when I came up, I gasped – it was a big surprise and that lifted my energy.”

The Princess first visited the Mildred and Simon Palley Learning Centre, where she met children from Soho Parish Nursery and Westminster Family Hub undertaking a workshop on Beatrix Potter.

Kate noted the importance of introducing children to creativity that “captures their imagination” and spoke to three-year-old Raini, praising her work of art and its “buzzy bees”.

The Princess of Wales meets children
The Princess of Wales meets children during a visit to the Mildred and Simon Palley Learning Centre at the National Portrait Gallery (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)

The gallery will be launching an Under 5’s programme in September, which will welcome families from the local community to the Gallery and encourage creative learning, play and exploration.

Kate was then taken through the colourful rooms of Duveen Wing, before stopping to view Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai), one of the gallery’s newly-acquired paintings.

Produced in 1776, it depicts the first Polynesian to visit Britain and is one of the first portraits that includes tattoos.

Kate said she loved the colour and tone of the painting, and noted how someone “could spend absolutely ages” admiring the many portraits.

Afterwards, the Princess was shown around the Yevonde exhibition, stopping to ask questions about a variety of pieces in the London photographer’s “wonderful” collection.

The Princess of Wales speaks with Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell
The Princess of Wales speaks with Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell during a visit to re-open the National Portrait Gallery (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)

Sir Paul and Nancy then greeted Kate following the tour, and discussed the contents of the gallery and the former Beatles member’s own upcoming exhibition.

A collection of Sir Paul’s personal photographs taken between 1963 and 1964 is due to open in the gallery on June 28.

Kate waved to crowds gathered outside the gallery as she departed.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, said the Princess was “fantastic” and “really passionate”.

He added: “To have a senior member of the royal family that really cares about culture, museums, art and is knowledgeable and supportive is such a great thing for this country.”

Opened in 1856, the National Portrait Gallery moved to its current location 40 years later and houses over 11,000 portraits of historically famous and important British people in its Primary Collection.

