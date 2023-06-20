Grandmother who killed five-year-old boy sentenced to indefinite hospital order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Grandmother who killed five-year-old boy sentenced to indefinite hospital order

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of David-Mario Lazar. The five year old was found with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry, just before 6pm and was pronounced dead at the scene. West Midlands Police said a 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act. Issue date: Thursday January 27, 2022.
Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of David-Mario Lazar. The five year old was found with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry, just before 6pm and was pronounced dead at the scene. West Midlands Police said a 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act. Issue date: Thursday January 27, 2022.

The grandmother of a five-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his home has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after admitting his manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Romanian national Elena Anghel, who was suffering delusions linked to paranoid schizophrenia, killed David-Mario Lazar, known to his family as Mario, at their house in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry on January 25 last year.

The court was told the schoolboy suffered 29 areas of sharp force injuries after Anghel “lost contact with reality” due to an acute and sudden deterioration in her mental health.

Five-year-old Coventry death
David-Mario Lazar with his parents Cristina and Dorinel. (West Midlands Police/PA)

Passing sentence on the 51-year-old at Warwick Crown Court, High Court judge Mrs Justice Cockerill described the case as “truly tragic”.

The judge told Anghel: “The sad truth is that when you killed Mario you were exceedingly mentally unwell.

“Your delusions were all-encompassing. You had in effect lost contact with reality.

“You were convinced that your grandson was in such danger of terrible suffering that it would be better to kill him and that is what you did.

“I am sure you would never have hurt, much less killed, Mario had you not been very ill.”

The court was told Anghel, who was accompanied in the dock by four health workers and an interpreter, has an extensive history of treatment in Romania for psychotic and depressive disorders dating back to at least 2009, including eight stays in psychiatric units.

Imposing a hospital order “without limit of time” on Anghel, the judge said: “You have expressed profound remorse… so much so that you have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Five-year-old Coventry death
A police cordon near the scene in January last year (Jacob King/PA)

“That course (a hospital order) is supported without reservation by all of the medical professionals.

“You will need treatment for the rest of your life. The evidence is clear – this is best done in hospital.”

David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Cristina and Dorinel, were present in court for the sentencing hearing and were thanked by the judge for their courage and graciousness in watching the proceedings.

In a victim impact statement read into the court record by prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith, David-Mario’s mother said: “I still cannot believe this has happened. It is over a year ago now and nothing changes.”

The victim impact statement continued: “In our home Mario is everywhere. There are pictures and memories of him all over.

“He will never be forgotten.”

Opening the facts of the case, prosecution counsel Christopher Tehrani KC said Anghel, who has no previous convictions, had not told her GP about her mental health problems.

The court heard Romanian-born David-Mario, described as a bright boy who took pleasure in learning English, was killed after coming home from school with his father, who then returned to work.

Five-year-old Coventry death
Police near the family home (Jacob King/PA)

Shortly before 5.15pm, the court heard, Anghel went to a Co-op store in nearby Earlsdon Street in a distressed state, appearing to be saying “police” and “translate” repeatedly.

Police were called to the scene and Anghel told an officer who could speak Romanian that she had killed her grandson, making delusional claims that she had not wanted him to suffer serious assaults at the hands of someone else.

Police then discovered Mario’s body and he was pronounced dead.

Offering mitigation prior to sentence, defence KC Caroline Haughey described the case as “an utterly tragic and horrendous event for all parties.”

“What is abundantly clear is that she loved her grandson unconditionally,” she added.

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…