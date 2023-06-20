Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links

By Press Association
(left to right) Minister Simon Harris, vice-chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the launch of a funding package for the Ulster University Magee Campus in Derry, as part of the Shared Island Fund, at the Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
(left to right) Minister Simon Harris, vice-chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the launch of a funding package for the Ulster University Magee Campus in Derry, as part of the Shared Island Fund, at the Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The Taoiseach has said that he hopes investment in an Ulster University campus will strengthen cross-border links, while another senior minister said it sought to deliver on the campaigning of John Hume.

Leo Varadkar insisted that there was “no ulterior motive” to 44.5 million euro being provided to build a new 5,000 metre squared teaching and student services building on Ulster University’s Magee campus.

This is part of the Irish Government’s 56 million euro funding from the Shared Island Fund, aimed at cross-border investments.

Minister for further and higher education Simon Harris said that the investment see more lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs, and on-campus student services.

“It’s also going mean we increase the number of students on the campus by 1,250,” he said, adding that the plans had been in the works for a number of years, but the funding allowed Ulster University to “press go”.

“This is not the end of our engagement, far from it. We’re very keen to continue to work to find and identify partnership opportunities for education in the northwest of these islands.

“And I know one of the areas that we’re going to work very closely on is this idea of cross-border professor appointments between Ulster University and Atlantic Technological University.

He added: “I think we all think of the legacy of John Hume today, a man who, for so many years, highlighted the need for real education opportunity in Derry and I think today is a very significant step forward to try to achieve that dream.”

Shared Island Fund
(Left-right) Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Simon Harris during the launch of a funding package for the Ulster University Magee Campus in Derry (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said that the funding was part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement that aimed to restore powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland after a three-year hiatus.

“So, long before there was a Shared Island Unit, we were making a contribution to infrastructure projects that benefit Northern Ireland, but also has a cross-border element as well, and Shared Island really is the development of that.

“And I’m very straightforward, very genuine about this: there’s no ulterior motive here. We’re doing this because we want there to be more north-south cooperation. We want more cross-border cooperation.

“We want for example, to have a much bigger university campus in Derry, that students from all over the island, and people from Britain and other parts of the world, come to and I hope that happens.

“We want to improve connectivity, whether it’s the Dublin Belfast railway line, whether it’s the A5, and these are things that benefit Northern Ireland.

“These are things that benefit people in Ireland as a whole and that’s why we’re doing them.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said: “The Shared Island initiative is not a short-term project with a fixed end date, rather it’s an idea and a set of principles that will continue to underpin the approach of the government on building relationships, enhancing connectivity and driving prosperity on our island.

“Our commitment to one billion euro up to 2030 demonstrates a determination to make a positive difference – but it does not and cannot end there.”

A new youth forum will also be set up as part of the Shared Island initiative, which will ask 80 young people both north and south of the border to set out their vision for the island from September.

