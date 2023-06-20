Pilot of stricken sub is ‘extraordinary explorer’, says British Titanic diver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pilot of stricken sub is ‘extraordinary explorer’, says British Titanic diver

By Press Association
The first British diver to see the Titanic wreck has paid tribute to his friend, the pilot of the stricken sub, saying he is an “extraordinary explorer and an incredible individual”.

Dik Barton made 22 dives to the wreck of the liner to recover artefacts when he was head of operations with RMS Titanic Inc, a US firm which salvaged the site.

He worked with French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet on the dives, which would take two-and-half hours to descend to the wreck and half an hour less to surface again.

Mr Barton, a businessman and guest lecturer at Sunderland University, said the group on this current ill-fated trip had “good leadership”.

“He is the kind of man who will keep them calm, but it’s not easy in a tube at the bottom of the ocean,” he said.

“It’s tragic.

“He is an extraordinary explorer and an incredible individual and he knows the wreck better than anybody I know.”

“It’s an incredibly hostile environment at the depths we are talking about.

“The pressure down there is 2,500lbs per square inch, that’s the equivalent of two adult elephants on your thumb nail.

“If something goes wrong, it goes wrong very quickly.”

He believed the submarine had lost either power on its descent or its structural integrity at great depth.

“It’s completely pitch black and then you get to the sea bed, put on your lights and there you are with the Titanic before you, if you land in the right place.

“It’s not easy, the wreck site is two miles across.”

The Titanic retained its grip on the public consciousness, Mr Barton said.

“There’s much more glamorous and more incredible maritime disasters and wrecks, but this one has been romanticised over the years,” he said.

“It is a place of fable that people want to go and see, and they are prepared to pay a lot of money to do so.”

He has previously said to picture the scene, people should imagine the “best hotel in the world 600 miles off the coastline, crack it in half like and egg and spread the contents on the seabed”.

