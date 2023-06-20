Church of England to set up £150m fund for victims of church-related abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Church of England to set up £150m fund for victims of church-related abuse

By Press Association
The IICSA report into the Church of England (IICSA/PA)
The IICSA report into the Church of England (IICSA/PA)

A £150 million fund is being set up for victims of church-related abuse, the Church of England has announced.

The Church said it is “truly sorry for its past failings relating to safeguarding” as proposed details for its national redress scheme for survivors were published on Tuesday.

The Church Commissioners’ board, a body which administers the property assets of the Church of England, has agreed to allocate the funding to “be released once the key parameters of the scheme are in place”.

All survivors of sexual, physical, psychological, and emotional abuse, including spiritual abuse, relating to the Church will be eligible to apply for redress scheme.

It will run for at least five years, with the possibility it could be extended if needed.

IICSA's final report (IICSA/PA)
IICSA's final report (IICSA/PA)

It comes after the General Synod committed in February 2020 to a more “victim and survivor-centred approach”, following the Church’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) hearings.

This including making arrangements to provide redress, as recommended in IICSA’s final report for the Church of England and Church in Wales, published in October 2020.

The IICSA which began in 2015 and spanned seven years, costing a total of £186.6 million, was tasked with investigating institutional failings in places such as schools, children’s homes and religious institutions across England and Wales.

The IICSA’s final report for the Church of England and Church in Wales, noted: “The Church of England failed to protect some children and young people from sexual predators within their midst.

“In the past, the system of child protection was under-resourced.

“Safeguarding personnel were at times ignored and their advice overlooked, in favour of protecting the reputation of clergy and the Church.”

The final overall IICSA report in 2022 for all its investigation strands also recommended a national redress scheme.

The proposed redress scheme is set to be debated at the Church’s General Synod, known as its Parliament, next month.

The legislation would need then to progress through Synod in forthcoming sessions and then get parliamentary approval.

The payments will be offered alongside therapeutic, spiritual and emotional support and acknowledgment of wrongdoing, it said.

Where possible apology will be from the institution where the abuse took place, it added.

The initial details of the scheme have been developed under the direction of the Church’s redress project board, chaired by the Bishop of Truro, Philip Mounstephen.

A victim and survivor working group has been set up to help develop the scheme and two members sit on the board.

Alan Smith, the First Church Estates Commissioner, said: “Establishing a robust redress scheme is an essential step in the Church of England taking responsibility for the damage and hurt caused to the victims and survivors of church-related abuse.

“Their interests must be paramount.

“In making this allocation of funding, the Church Commissioners is signalling its commitment to working as part of the whole church to deliver the redress scheme and ensuring that justice is done for those who have suffered, for which we are truly sorry.”

Bishop of Truro, Philip Mounstephen, added: “As chair of the redress board I have heard first hand of the experiences of those who have suffered Church-based abuse and how deeply it has affected their lives.

“While redress may go some way to righting wrongs, for survivors the effects of the abuse will be with them all their life: that we must acknowledge, with the deepest regret.

“The board is deeply committed to developing a robust scheme that is fit for purpose in as timely a manner as possible.

“Whilst the time required for this was underestimated at the start, we are making significant progress, especially given the scheme’s significant complexity, and for the sake of all survivors and victims, it is vital that we get this right.”

