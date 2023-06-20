Controversial legacy Bill is human rights-compliant, says Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Controversial legacy Bill is human rights-compliant, says Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believed the Government’s legacy Bill was the best opportunity for families of Troubles victims to obtain information (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believed the Government's legacy Bill was the best opportunity for families of Troubles victims to obtain information (Liam McBurney/PA)

An amended Bill to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past now meets the Government’s international human rights commitments, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he accepted that aspects of the legislation were controversial and uncomfortable but added that he believed it represented the best opportunity for families of those killed during the Troubles to get information about what happened to their loved ones.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

While the Government introduced a number of amendments to the Bill earlier this month, the Stormont parties, Irish government and victims groups remain opposed to it.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
A number of protests have been held against the Government’s legacy Bill (Niall Carson/PA)

As the amended Bill enters report stage in the House of Lords on Wednesday, Amnesty International urged peers to reject it and the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, said it would violate international obligations.

But, speaking to the Institute of Government in London, Mr Heaton-Harris said there had been a number of attempts to deal with the concerns of victims in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I was the Government’s chief whip when it (the Bill) went through the Commons and it was fairly obvious that the Bill, in the state it went through the Commons, was causing concern.

“I am not saying that concern has gone away.

“We extended the amount of time so the Commons could air its views, it has had one of the longest committee stages in the Lords.

“It was essentially in committee over five months, we tabled a whole host of amendments.”

He added: “We have introduced amendments which I believe do make it Article 2-compliant, so we are doing the right thing by international law.

“Investigations can continue. But it does contain conditional immunity for those that come forward and give true information to the commission we are setting up.

“It would then discharge that information in a report to the families who might have asked for it.

“I know that is controversial, I know that is uncomfortable, I know that is not perfect.

“It might just give some of the families enough information to feel comforted that they know what happened to their loved ones.

“I also know that for 25 years since the Troubles, these families have not had anything.

“Now, it is a generation that is passing on.

“I hope that when it is reported back to the House of Commons I will be able to stand up hand on heart and say this is an Article 2-compliant Bill.”

Northern Ireland abortion laws
Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International called on peers to reject the ‘deeply damaging bill’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the UK Government should abandon the “deeply damaging Bill”.

“For a Bill so widely condemned both at home and on the international stage, it is staggering that the Government are intent on inflicting it on victims and perpetuating their trauma,” she said.

“To add insult to injury, the UK Government’s trailed ‘game-changing’ amendments have only served to worsen the situation for victims.

“No number of amendments will save this Bill.

“Peers must continue to reject the Government’s path to impunity and injustice.

“Victims deserve better, their rights must be protected.”

Majella O’Hare shooting
Michael O’Hare said victims were failed by the legacy Bill (Victoria Jones/PA)

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella O’Hare was shot dead by a British soldier in Co Armagh 45 years ago, said the Bill fails victims.

“When a crime is committed, usually the victim is prioritised, but it is clear the UK Government aren’t prioritising us,” he said.

“Their amendments change nothing: they are still protecting perpetrators who carried out serious acts of wrongdoing.

“We appreciate the strong opposition to date from peers to this Bill – and it is vital that continues.

“At every stage, Government should be hearing that this disgraceful Bill fails victims.

“Legacy processes should be victim-centred, instead we’re being shamefully let down.”

Ms Mijatovic said the UK Government had ignored warnings that the legislation would violate international obligations.

She said: “I have repeatedly warned that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would undermine the human rights of victims, as well as truth-seeking, reconciliation and justice efforts.

“Despite this, the UK Government has decided to go ahead with the Bill in a way that does not recognise Northern Ireland’s violent past or honour the suffering of victims.”

