King and Queen watch on as their first Royal Ascot runner misses out on victory

By Press Association
Camilla and Charles watch on as their horse Saga races in the Wolferton Stakes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen was left biting her nails while the King clasped his face as they watched their first Royal Ascot runner miss out on victory.

Charles and Camilla’s emotions were put to the test – just like any other hopeful horse owner – as their thoroughbred Saga was well beaten by a rival ironically called Royal Champion.

Jockey Frankie Dettori, a favourite with racegoers who retires this year, rode for the couple but he could not emulate past victories and the Queen was left grimacing at the end of the Wolferton Stakes.

The carriage of the King and Queen, the Duke of Wellington and the Duchess of Wellington arrives (David Davies/PA)
The King and Queen have carried on Queen Elizabeth II’s tradition of supporting Royal Ascot and were joined by members of the royal family as they ushered in a new era.

Their day at the races began with a traditional carriage procession, and in a joint foreword for the official programme the couple paid tribute to the late Queen’s “lifelong interest” in Royal Ascot.

Charles and Camilla, both fans of racing, waved to the crowds who filled the grandstand on the first of five days of Royal Ascot and were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington in their carriage.

Behind them travelled the Princess Royal with Camilla’s younger sister Annabel Elliot, the Queen’s nephew Sir Ben Elliot, former co-chair of the Conservative party knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, and his wife Lady Elliot, daughter of musician Steve Winwood.

The late Queen was a passionate racehorse breeder and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign, and in memory of her commitment to the event the Platinum Jubilee Stakes has been renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Before the carriage rides procession, footage from the Queen’s most memorable Royal Ascot moments was played on the big screens and was applauded by the crowds at the end.

Charles and his wife, who have taken on the late monarch’s thoroughbreds, will be carrying on her tradition and have entered a string of horses over the next five days.

The official programme featured Charles and Camilla’s intertwined cyphers on the cover and in their joint foreword said: “The royal meeting always played a central role in her late majesty Queen Elizabeth’s calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.

The King arrives at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
“A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate the late Queen’s close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners.

“We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories.”

While Charles and Camilla arrived by carriage other members of the royal family walked through the gates, with Zara and Mike Tindall mingling with racegoers as did Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In the parade ring the royals greeted each other with kisses, with the Queen, who wore a cream coat and dress by Dior and a Philip Treacy hat, pictured embracing Mr Tindall, a former England rugby player.

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and among those wearing outlandish hats was Ines Hernandez, an American GP who regularly travels to the UK to attend Royal Ascot with her family.

Mrs Hernandez, who is also a milliner, was wearing a hat in the shape of a large butterfly she had designed from paisley-patterned material, repeated in her trouser suit.

She said: “The Queen was a great supporter of Royal Ascot, and I think she would have wanted that relationship between Ascot and the royal family to keep going when she was gone, and hopefully Charles will keep supporting it.”

