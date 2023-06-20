One in five women ‘conceive naturally after having baby via fertility treatment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

One in five women ‘conceive naturally after having baby via fertility treatment’

By Press Association
One in five women become pregnant naturally after having a baby conceived with IVF (Andrew Matthews/PA)
One in five women become pregnant naturally after having a baby conceived with IVF (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Around one in five women conceive naturally after having had a baby using fertility treatment such as IVF, according to research.

A review of previous studies has shown 20% of women who sought assisted conception for their first child are able to become pregnant naturally within three years.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction, highlight that getting pregnant naturally after IVF is not as unusual as thought.

Lead author, Dr Annette Thwaites, of University College London’s EGA Institute for Women’s Health, said: “Our findings suggest that natural pregnancy after having a baby by IVF is far from rare.

“This is in contrast with widely held views – by women and health professionals – and those commonly expressed in the media, that it is a highly unlikely event.”

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 11 studies of over 5,000 women around the world between 1980 and 2021, including 1,160 from the UK.

The research also included a report published by Dr Thwaites which included interviews of 22 UK women who experienced natural pregnancy after fertility treatment.

The team said a vast majority of participants in the studies had subfertility – where conceiving takes longer than typically expected.

It means not all women seeking and undergoing fertility treatment are absolutely or permanently infertile, the researchers added.

A small number of participants underwent the IVF procedure due to reasons not related to infertility, such as being in a same-sex relationship, being a single parent or being a surrogate.

With more than 10 million babies born worldwide via IVF, the researchers said it is important for those who have had successful treatment to know how likely they are to conceive naturally afterwards.

Dr Thwaites said: “Knowing what is possible would empower women to plan their families and make informed choices regarding further fertility treatment and/or contraception.”

Shema Tariq, a doctor and academic from London, who has two children aged three and four, was diagnosed with low ovarian reserve and told that her chances of conceiving without IVF were almost zero.

She says: “It took six rounds of IVF to conceive our son, who was born in 2018.

“My GP briefly mentioned contraception to me after he was born, but we both laughed and agreed that it wasn’t relevant.”

Ms Taris, 43, continued: “Eight months later I was unexpectedly, and naturally, pregnant with our daughter.

“She has been the most wonderful surprise, but when we first found out I felt overwhelmed and unprepared for another pregnancy.

“If I’d known that one-in-five women conceive naturally after IVF I’d have used contraception until I was ready both emotionally and physically.”

More from Press and Journal

Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
One in five women become pregnant naturally after having a baby conceived with IVF (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
One in five women become pregnant naturally after having a baby conceived with IVF (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment
The uninhabitable Rockall is in the North Atlantic Ocean (Image: Andy Strangeway)
Iain Maciver: I know Rockall about survival on a desolate islet