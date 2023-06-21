Royal family birthday wishes for Prince of Wales as he turns 41

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Royal family birthday wishes for Prince of Wales as he turns 41

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales turns 41 on Wednesday (PA)
The Prince of Wales has received birthday wishes from the royal family as he celebrates turning 41.

William is marking his first birthday since his father, the King, appointed him to the title following the Queen’s death last year.

A picture posted on the official royal family Twitter account shows William and Charles both smiling during coronation rehearsals.

William, dressed in a suit, is fastening the Imperial Mantle – or Royal Robe – on his father.

The tweet says: “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!”

The prince’s birthday comes just days after he committed to building social housing on the Duchy of Cornwall’s land.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, William revealed his plans for social housing on the 130,000-acre estate he now controls.

The prince also said he wants to make it his mission to end homelessness in the UK.

Royal opening of Reuben House
The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House in south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the paper he will launch a “really big project” to take on the issue.

However, the details of the five-year project are being kept secret until the end of the month.

William has previous experience tackling homelessness. He is the patron of Centrepoint, a charity which helps homeless young people.

Last week, he officially opened Reuben House, a block of 33 studio properties in south London where rents are set at a third of a resident’s income, on behalf of the charity.

Ahead of his 40th birthday last year, he pledged to continue “shining” a light on the “solvable issue” of homelessness – and to introduce his children to charities supporting rough sleepers.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
William and Kate on their wedding day, April 29 2011 (John Stillwell/PA)

Diana, Princess of Wales, took William to a homeless shelter when he was 11 to broaden the future king’s horizons.

At the weekend, William was pictured smiling with his three children in a photograph released by Kensington Palace to mark Father’s Day.

It shows Princess Charlotte and Prince George on either side of their father, smiling up at him, with the youngest sibling, Prince Louis, hugging William’s shoulders from behind.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21 1982.

The Prince and Princess of Wales amuse baby Prince William in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand in 1983
The Prince and Princess of Wales amuse baby Prince William in the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1983 (PA)

He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the first-born son of the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on a six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, which was a break from royal tradition.

His mother Diana, who separated from Charles in 1992, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

William was just 15 and his brother Harry 12, and the boys walked behind the princess’s coffin during a funeral procession through London.

The future king met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University in Fife, and the pair married in 2011 after dating for more than eight years.

William after his St Andrew's graduation ceremony in 2005
William after his St Andrews graduation ceremony in 2005 (David Cheskin/PA)

He was made the Duke of Cambridge by his grandmother, the Queen, on the morning of his wedding.

The couple’s first child, George – also a future king – was born in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

After the death of the Queen last September, William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with the King announcing their titles in his historic address to the nation.

The title Prince of Wales has long been used for heirs to the throne as William is now, but it is not an automatic right, and is the choice of the sovereign to award it.

