DUP leader urges Rishi Sunak to scrap legacy Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

DUP leader urges Rishi Sunak to scrap legacy Bill

By Press Association
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged the Prime Minister to scrap legislation to deal with the legacy of the NI Troubles (Liam McBurney/PA)
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged the Prime Minister to scrap legislation to deal with the legacy of the NI Troubles (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has written to the Prime Minister urging him to scrap controversial legislation to address the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

Sir Jeffrey said that an “amnesty for terrorists is not only an affront to justice but a gateway to further attempts to rewrite and airbrush the past”.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he did not think he would ever be able to persuade the DUP to support the Bill.

Anti-legacy Bill campaigners
Campaigners protest against the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in Belfast earlier this year (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

While the Government introduced a number of amendments to the Bill earlier this month, the Stormont parties, Irish government and victims’ groups remain opposed to it.

The legislation is set to return to the House of Lords on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Troubles##
A number of protests have been staged by victims’ groups against the Government’s legacy Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The DUP leader said: “The Government’s legacy proposals have been rejected by the vast majority of victims and survivors, who suffered the most during the Troubles and who still live with the terrible legacy of pain, trauma and loss.

“An amnesty for terrorists is not only an affront to justice but a gateway to further attempts to rewrite and airbrush the past.

“As things stand, the only condition placed on a terrorist seeking immunity is that they give their account of the acts of terrorism they were involved in.

“There is absolutely nothing in the way of protection for those families who they terrorised and left without fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters. Indeed those who fled criminal proceedings in Northern Ireland could return to avail of the scheme without any repercussions.

Stormont budget
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris defended the Bill earlier this week (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This is wrong. It is not too late for the Prime Minister to do the right thing and choose the side of justice and innocent victims.”

Sir Jeffrey said it was not too late for the Prime Minister to halt the Bill.

He added: “I have urged Rishi Sunak to recognise that imposing this Bill against the express wishes of communities and political parties in Northern Ireland would be a retrograde step.

“Reconciliation will not be achieved by sacrificing justice. Access to justice must be preserved and the principle of everyone be equal under the law should be protected.

Speaking in the Commons, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said: “The Secretary (of State) has said that Government needs to demonstrate that Northern Ireland remains a strong and integral part of the United Kingdom in order to restore powersharing.

Downing Street partygate
Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Peter Kyle warned that the Bill could damage the union (Beresford Hodge/PA)

“A problem for him, though, is that his department still plans to impose immunity for terrorists on Northern Ireland against the wishes of all local parties and all victims’ groups there.

“Does he not see the damage this could do to the union?”

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “Yes, none of the political parties in Northern Ireland are behind this particular Bill, but in great fairness to the Democratic Unionist Party, they have never been behind any sort of amnesty.

“It is a principled position on their part from the Belfast Good Friday Agreement onwards, which I completely understand.

“I don’t think I will ever be able to win that argument with them.”

He added: “I actually think the Bill that we will present – which will be Article 2 compliant, I truly believe that – will actually go to getting information for a whole host of families that have not had it for well over 25 years.”

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle