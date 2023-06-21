Defence closes its case in Croydon police station shooting murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Defence closes its case in Croydon police station shooting murder trial

By Press Association
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Louis De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court charged with the murder of Matt Ratana. The 24-year-old is accused of shooting the Metropolitan Police Sergeant at a police station in Croydon in the early hours of September 25, 2020. Picture date: Friday June 9, 2023.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Louis De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court charged with the murder of Matt Ratana. The 24-year-old is accused of shooting the Metropolitan Police Sergeant at a police station in Croydon in the early hours of September 25, 2020. Picture date: Friday June 9, 2023.

The defence has closed its case in the trial of a gunman accused of murdering a Metropolitan Police sergeant using an antique revolver smuggled into a south London custody centre.

Lawyers acting for Louis De Zoysa have argued that he has a partial defence to the murder of Sgt Matt Ratana on the grounds that his responsibility was diminished by an autistic meltdown.

Jurors at Northampton Crown Court have been told Sgt Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound after being hit by two bullets at Croydon’s Windmill Road custody block in the early hours of September 25 2020.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Sgt Matt Ratana. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

De Zoysa, 25, from Banstead, Surrey, denies committing murder while he was handcuffed in a holding room, after being found with bullets by members of a street patrol.

His defence case was closed by his KC, Imran Khan, on Wednesday, after a series of facts agreed with the prosecution were read to the jury by junior defence counsel Paramjit Ahluwalia.

The agreed facts, outlining De Zoysa’s diagnosis with autism aged 13, included details of two previous arrests in March 2018 and June 2019, neither of which led to any charges being brought.

De Zoysa was taken to Barking and Dagenham Custody Centre during the first incident, and to Croydon after the second arrest.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Louis De Zoysa captured on CCTV inside a police van. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Ahluwalia told the jury: “Louis De Zoysa worked for HMRC at the Croydon office for approximately 16 months, as an officer grade data analyst.

“His work involved the collection of data and data analysis.

“He was considered by colleagues to be technically adept, good at coding and one of the few who could write his own coding scripts from scratch.”

Earlier in the trial, Mr Khan told the jury that De Zoysa says he did not mean to or want to kill Sgt Ratana, or to cause him really serious harm.

Mr Khan said: “The reason Louis De Zoysa says he is not guilty of murder is because at the time he was suffering from an abnormality of mental function.”

The trial continues.

