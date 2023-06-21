Long-lost sisters united after 60 years ‘slotted together like jigsaw puzzle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-lost sisters united after 60 years ‘slotted together like jigsaw puzzle’

By Press Association
Julie Mamo, left, and Julie Ansell, right, met in person for the first time in May 2023 (MyHeritage.com/PA)
Two sisters who did not know of each other’s existence have united after more than 60 years following a surprising DNA test.

Julie Mamo, 66, and Julie Ansell, 64, now known by family as “Julie 1” and “Julie 2”, were living across the world from each other unaware of their sisterhood until their nephew, Jason Fisher, was curious about his ethnic heritage last year.

The pair had never met as their mother, Lillian Fisher, was 17 years old and unmarried when she gave birth to Ms Mamo, in Dover in 1956, and faced pressure to give her up for adoption.

Ms Mamo was adopted at nine days old and moved to Australia with her family as a child.

Ms Fisher later went on to have four more children, calling the eldest Julie, who now lives in St Margaret’s Bay, Kent.

While Ms Fisher has since died, Ms Ansell remembered when she was 12 that her mother told her she had given a baby up for adoption when she was younger.

Ms Ansell told PA news agency: “At that age, nothing sinks in. Months roll into years and you don’t think about it.”

On finally connecting with her sister, the carer added: “We just get on, we don’t even try, it’s no effort. We have just slotted into each other’s lives like a jigsaw puzzle”.

Ms Mamo said: “It’s surreal still even though we are together now, it’s still really unreal, it’s beautiful.”

Julie Mamo joined Julie Ansell in the UK to meet the family. From left, niece Jess Fisher, Julie Mamo, Julie Ansell, brother Ted Fisher and nephew Jason Fisher (MyHeritage.com/PA)

The sisters have been able to make up for lost years since Mr Fisher’s decision to do a DNA test from genealogy site MyHeritage.com.

The results brought up his two sisters as matches of around 70%, and Ms Mamo, unknown to him at the time, as his strongest match of more than 90%.

The dad-of-three then began a mission to track down the mysterious match and made contact with Ms Mamo’s daughter on Facebook.

After taking a while to work out the connection, Ms Ansell was on a flight to Australia to meet her long-lost sister last month, and they realised how much they had in common from eating spiders and Vicks Vaporub as children to hobbies such as making wooden crafts.

The Julies then travelled back to the UK together for Ms Mamo to meet the family, as well as her wider adopted family based in Kent who she hadn’t seen for 45 years.

Mr Fisher said: “I’m so glad they’ve got each other”, adding: “She’s inherited all of us, she’s always smiling. Every day I talk to Julie (Mamo) it’s like I have known her all my life.”

The 34-year-old added: “It cost me £35 to find this out and I got an auntie and cousin who are the best.

“When you have a stranger come into your life, you think how is it going to go and she’s just slotted in.”

Ms Mamo added: “The hardest part is how I go back now, my family will still be here.”

Ms Mamo is set to go back to Australia later this month after a whirlwind reunion, but the sisters hope to meet in Bali next year for another meet-up.

They are also currently in the process of doing a further DNA test to see if they also share the same father as now they believe “anything is possible”.

