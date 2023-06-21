Stepfather jailed for ‘brutal, merciless and outrageous’ murder of five-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stepfather jailed for ‘brutal, merciless and outrageous’ murder of five-year-old

By Press Association
Five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska (PSNI/PA)
Five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska (PSNI/PA)

A man has been told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for the “brutal, merciless and outrageous” murder of his five-year-old stepdaughter.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska died after she was found with multiple injuries at her family home in Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey, in December 2019.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Justice O’Hara sentenced Abdul Wahab, 35, for repeatedly attacking and beating Nadia, who had suffered more than 70 injuries, including a fractured skull, over many months.

Nadia’s mother, Aleksandra Wahab, 29, was sentenced to 11 years, half to be served in custody, for allowing the death of a child and allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

The Wahabs, of Fernagh Drive, were both originally charged with murder.

Earlier this year, Mr Wahab pleaded guilty to the murder of Nadia as well as two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska court case
Stepfather Abdul Wahab, 35, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court (PSNI/PA)

Mrs Wahab had also changed her pleas to guilty.

At the time of their initial arrests, the Wahabs both claimed Nadia’s death was accidental.

Setting out the background to the case, Mr Justice O’Hara said an ambulance had been called to the Wahab home on December 15 2019 and the crew found Nadia unconscious. The only other people in the house were Mr and Mrs Wahab and their two-year-old son.

She later died in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The judge said Nadia had suffered a “horrific collection of injuries”.

This included more than 70 surface injuries and eight rib fractures, which he said could only have been caused by “a significant degree of destructive force”.

She also had a fractured collarbone, fractures of the pelvis, a fractured skull, liver and bowel lacerations and a perforated bowel.

He said these injuries would have been caused by “heavy blunt impacts”.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska court case
Five-year-old Nadia with her mother Aleksandra Wahab (PSNI/PA)

The judge said prosecution experts had concluded “she was repeatedly assaulted, that these injuries would have caused her obvious pain and distress and any half-observant parent would have known that”.

The judge also said that Mr Wahab now seeks to retract his guilty plea.

He said: “What he admitted to is entirely consistent with the overwhelming evidence against him.

“It is distressing and rather pathetic that he now seeks to disavow his guilty pleas.”

The judge continued: “What Mr Wahab did to Nadia was brutal, merciless and outrageous.

“The contrast with his untouched son, who was then only two years old, is dramatic and shocking.

“I do not believe in any way that Nadia’s injuries relate to her being clumsy or accident prone.

“They are all explained and only explained by a sustained cruelty which his wife knew about and allowed to happen and continue to happen.”

Mr Wahab had already been given an automatic life sentence but was told he could not be considered for release for 22 years.

He was given concurrent sentences for the two GBH offences.

Turning to Mrs Wahab, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “I do not accept for a second that she did not know that Nadia was being repeatedly attacked and beaten by her husband.”

Laganside court
The Public Prosecution Service said it had been a deeply distressing case (Liam McBurney/PA)

The judge continued: “The unavoidable truth for every parent or adult is that we have an absolute duty to protect children from harm.

“Mrs Wahab brought Nadia into this world but did not do that.

“She completely failed Nadia and for that she must be punished.”

She was sentenced to 11 years, with half to be served in custody.

Public Prosecution Service assistant director Ciaran McQuillan said it had been a “deeply distressing case”.

He added: “Both defendants maintained throughout the case until close to trial that Nadia was injured accidently.

“This, the prosecution argued, was clearly a lie given the sheer number and magnitude of the injuries.

“Every murder is abhorrent, but this was an especially sickening and brutal murder of a young child.”

