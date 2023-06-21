Lottery winners get stuck in creating herb garden at dog ‘retirement home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lottery winners get stuck in creating herb garden at dog ‘retirement home’

By Press Association
Lottery winner Zoe Hoare, right, was among the lottery-winning volunteers giving up their time (Martin Bennett/National Lottery/PA)
Lottery winner Zoe Hoare, right, was among the lottery-winning volunteers giving up their time (Martin Bennett/National Lottery/PA)

An energetic team of National Lottery winners donned their sun hats and put in a day of hard graft to give the four-legged residents at a pet “retirement home” a new lease of life.

With a combined wealth of around £27 million, the team of 20 winners stepped up when they heard about the Cinnamon Trust’s plan to install a herb garden and gym specifically for the dogs who, having lost their owners, were now resident at the trust’s home in Devon.

Working alongside the Cinnamon Trust team, the millionaire workforce rolled up their sleeves, getting stuck in to create a uniquely dog friendly space where the more senior residents could amble and browse to their hearts content among more than 20 varieties of herbs.

National Lottery winners, left to right, Lesley Herbert and Debbie Goolding with Zoe the dog
National Lottery winners, left to right, Lesley Herbert and Debbie Goolding with Zoe the dog (Martin Bennett/National Lottery/PA)

Meanwhile, those with slightly more spring in their step would be able to enjoy the bespoke doggy gym which included ramps, sand pits and a one-of-a-kind lottery ball pit.

Leading the team were National Lottery millionaires Ruth and Peter Doyle, whose win enabled them to retire early and enjoy more time with their beloved dogs, Bailey and Lily.

Their win has also meant they have been able to help dogs who have been less fortunate, fostering Romanian stray dogs and volunteering for a rescue centre in Spain.

Mrs Doyle said: “It’s been wonderful working as a team today in the beautiful Devon countryside.

Lottery winners, left to right, Debbie Goolding, Jenn Burston and Natalie Symes
Lottery winners, left to right, Debbie Goolding, Jenn Burston and Natalie Symes (Martin Bennett/National Lottery/PA)

“Hopefully our efforts will make life for the dogs who live in the care of the amazing Cinnamon Trust family just that little bit more enjoyable in their twilight years.

“Our win meant that we could help dogs that had been mistreated, while also spending more time with our two.

“From the moment the win was confirmed, they benefited, we even treated them to their own specially adapted dog van so they would be more comfortable when we went on holidays.

“Sadly, we lost Bailey earlier this year but, once again, the win helped us as we were always able to give him absolutely the best care and treatment, even in those last sad weeks.”

The trust’s two pet retirement homes take in a variety of animals when their owners have made prior arrangements for their beloved companion to be cared for.

Lottery winners at the Devon site
The team helped create a new dog friendly space (Martin Bennett/National Lottery/PA)

Following the help of National Lottery winners from across the south-west of England, they can also enjoy their own gym and herb garden.

Sanctuary manager Julie White added: “So much of what we do is making sure that the pets that arrive here enjoy the same level of care, love and attention that they would have received with their owners.

“The herb garden isn’t as crazy as it sounds, there’s quite a bit of evidence that allowing dogs to self-select from a range of herbs not only keeps them entertained but also helps the dogs to self-treat common ailments like tummy ache or stiff joints.”

The winners who gave up their time to help the Cinnamon Trust included Neil and Sue Smart, who won £1 million, £3 million-winner Jenn Burston, Viv Moss who received a £6.5 million jackpot, and Andrea Holmes who won £2.5 million.

