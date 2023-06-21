Princess of Wales to open facility which supports women in the justice system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Princess of Wales to open facility which supports women in the justice system

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales waves after a visit to re-open the National Portrait Gallery. Next week she will open the residential community, Hope Street (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)
The Princess of Wales waves after a visit to re-open the National Portrait Gallery. Next week she will open the residential community, Hope Street (Paul Grover/The Telegraph/PA)

The Princess of Wales is set to open a family-friendly residential community that will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.

Developed by the charity One Small Thing, Hope Street is the first of its kind in the UK and is designed to transform women and children’s experiences of the justice system.

It will offer a “safe community alternative” for women, which allows children to remain with their mothers in a home environment with tailored and ongoing support, Kensington Palace said.

Hope Street, in Southampton, has been purpose-built and specifically designed by and for women to create a welcoming home environment, designed with light-filled communal as well as private spaces, a 24-hour hub and onsite creche and play areas for children.

During her visit on June 27, Kate will tour the new facility to learn about the unique support residents will receive, as well as meet the staff, supporters and partners who have driven the pilot programme over the past six years.

Royal visit to the National Portrait Gallery
The Princess will visit the community, which will offer a “safe community alternative” for women in the justice system (Aaron Chown/PA)

The princess will also hear how Hope Street will work to prevent mothers being separated from their children in the justice system, before meeting women who have lived experience of the system.

Hope Street offers a community alternative for women who would otherwise be sent to prison unnecessarily due to a lack of safe accommodation or concerns around their wellbeing, Kensington Palace added.

The charity has deployed an evidence-based approach, which is being independently monitored by The University of Southampton, The Prison Reform Trust and EP:IC.

The pilot aims to demonstrate how a compassionate and supportive approach towards women in the justice system can have a transformative impact and improve outcomes for society, providing a blueprint that can be scaled across the country.

The princess has dedicated her time to raising the awareness of the importance of early childhood, and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a long-term campaign.

Recently Kate met with families who have spent time in the care system, as well as foster and adoptive carers and kinship carers to stress the increased importance of strong, loving and consistent relationships to children who experience trauma and adversity in early life.

