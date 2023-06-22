Prince of Wales ‘forever grateful’ to Windrush generation and descendants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince of Wales ‘forever grateful’ to Windrush generation and descendants

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales has hailed the contribution of the Windrush generation (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales has hailed the contribution of the Windrush generation (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales said the Windrush generation’s contributions to Britain “cannot be overstated” as he expressed gratitude on the 75th anniversary of the crossing.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England on June 22 1948 at Tilbury Docks in Essex, bringing people from the Caribbean who answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

William said Britain is better today due to their descendants staying and becoming “part of who we are in 2023”.

In a video posted on social media, William said: “This Windrush Day, we mark 75 years since the Empire Windrush laid anchor at Tilbury Docks.

“Many of the young people on that historic voyage knew Britain well. They had fought by our sides in World War II.

“They and the generation of Commonwealth citizens who followed in their footsteps, chose this country to start new lives. We know they experienced hardships.

“But they also experienced joy; and life did indeed change for them and their families.

“But these voyagers also gave to our nation, helping to rebuild our country and adding to our culture.

“Their contributions to the Britain we know now cannot be overstated.

“We are a better people today because the children and the grandchildren of those who came in 1948 have stayed and become part of who we are in 2023.

“And for that we are forever grateful.

“Today we celebrate the Windrush generation, their descendants and everything they have given to us all.”

The 75th anniversary is being marked with events across Britain, including a national commemoration service at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday.

A scandal, which erupted in 2018, saw many British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, denied access to healthcare and benefits and threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in the UK.

More from Press and Journal

The Traveller's camp has appeated at Torvean Park in Inverness
Walk for Parkinson's charity event in Inverness this weekend postponed
Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer and director Alison Sellar.
Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies
Prince of Wales ‘forever grateful’ to Windrush generation and descendants
Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their chic summer outfits
Pet Shop Boys Dream World concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J…
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Jordon Brown happy with progress of summer rebuild at Peterhead
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Photo - SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock determined to make impact at Watford
After years struggling with her mental health, Emma has found the light. Image: Smile with Kelly
‘I realised I would have to be my own lifeboat’: Aberdeen fitness instructor pulls…
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship to sail in to Aberdeen. Image: Sea Cloud
Spectacular cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drunken thief raided holiday lets - stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot
Pet Shop dazzled P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live show
REVIEW: Pet Shop Boys will always be on Aberdeen's mind after concert of dreams…