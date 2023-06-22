New Oyster card released to mark 20th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Oyster card released to mark 20th anniversary

By Press Association
The limited edition Oyster card has been released to mark the 20th anniversary (TfL/PA)
The limited edition Oyster card has been released to mark the 20th anniversary (TfL/PA)

A new Oyster card has been released ahead of the 20th anniversary of the public transport payment method being introduced in London.

Transport for London (TfL) said the limited edition cards – which display the message “20 years shaping life in London” – are available from all Tube stations in Zone 1 as well as visitor centres and selected Oyster ticket stops.

The launch of the Oyster card on June 30 2003 revolutionised the way passengers paid for London Underground and bus journeys in the capital.

An Oyster card is used at a Tube station in London
Oyster cards allow passengers to avoid buying paper tickets for Tube journeys (Ian West/PA)

They allowed passengers to add money to a smartcard for pay-as-you-go travel in London for the first time, avoiding the need to queue to buy paper tickets or hand over cash to bus drivers.

Oyster cards led to the introduction of payments by contactless cards and devices in London, and pay-as-you-go technology in many cities around the world.

Nearly 17 million Oyster cards were used in the past 12 months.

TfL chief technology officer Shashi Verma said: “We’re excited to be celebrating 20 years of the Oyster card as a world leading innovative way to travel.

“Customers have loved the convenience of pay-as-you-go travel, and we are immensely proud to celebrate two decades of the Oyster card making travelling in London easier.

“It has cemented TfL’s reputation for being at the forefront of innovation and paved the way for the use of contactless payments on public transport not only in London, but across the world.”

Previous limited edition designs for Oyster cards were produced for events such as the opening of the Elizabeth line, the 2012 London Olympics and the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

