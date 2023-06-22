Experts explain how to move missing submersible from sea bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Experts explain how to move missing submersible from sea bed

By Press Association
The Titan submersible went missing during a voyage to the Titanic wreck site (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)
The Titan submersible went missing during a voyage to the Titanic wreck site (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

Experts have explained how the missing submersible would be moved if found at the bottom of the sea, as they cast doubt on the chances of a successful rescue.

A Q&A panel conceded that the search for the Titan vessel, which went missing during a voyage to the Titanic wreck site, is “running out of time” and “doesn’t look good”.

They also questioned the “speculative” source of the underwater noises that have been detected by rescue crafts and predicted that the incident will trigger an investigation into how deep-sea activities are regulated in the future.

The Q&A heard that the Titan will need to be located, brought to the surface if it is on the sea bed and then would need to be unsealed from the outside.

It was indicated surfacing would take around two hours.

Professor Alistair Greig, professor of Marine Engineering at University College London, said: “At the moment they are not physically looking, they are listening for them on the sea bed.

“They haven’t got any vehicles down to the sea bed yet to actually look.”

British Antarctic Survey marine geophysicist Dr Rob Larter said: “It is incredibly difficult to find an object of this sort of size at the bottom of the ocean.

“You are talking about a totally dark environment.

“You are not going to be able to find this with active sonar from a surface ship.

“You’re going to have to have some sort of deep-towed or autonomous vehicle that’s roaming around nearer the sea floor.”

He added that the Victor 6000 remotely operated vehicle (ROV) is, he believes, the “only thing” that is on site with the capability to get down to the sea bed and explore.

Titanic tourist vessel
OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible vessel Titan (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

Prof Greig said the ROV will not be able to lift the Titan itself and will have to attach “some device” to it.

He speculated that if Titan is trapped under debris then the ROV’s “manipulator arms” may be able to free it for the submersible to then make its own way up.

The US Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that underwater noises had been detected in the search area.

Dr Larter said: “The reports that are available are very sketchy of what the nature of these sounds are.

“There’s nothing about the frequency content of the sounds, there’s some reports that say they have been every half hour on the half hour when they were happening but I’m not sure that’s authoritative.

“So it’s very difficult to infer much because there’s not much information.”

Rescuers have not narrowed down the search site which the experts said would indicate they have not been able to confidently locate where the noises are coming from.

Prof Greig explained the difficulty of tracking the noises, saying sound travels in a “curved path” through water and it is therefore not possible to “just draw a straight line” down from a signal.

Asked if the incident will spell the end of deep sea tourism, Dr Larter said an investigation may prove it to be a “key moment” in thinking about how such activities are regulated in the future.

“It is clear that from reports I have read that there is a lack of regulation governing what people can put in the water I think,” he went on.

The expert gave an example of images that came out after a tourist vessel sank in Antarctic waters 15 years ago showing people taking to open lifeboats and how that resulted in change that meant people would “absolutely” not be allowed to use open lifeboats in that situation now.

Prof Greig highlighted the issue surrounding the “potential customer base” and how the story of the Titan “may put people off wanting to pay to go on these trips”.

More from Press and Journal

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on 'scrap heap'
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Final turbine installed at giant ?3bn wind farm off Angus coast Picture shows; The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Unknown. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to 'heat expansion'
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic's former boss hails midfielder as 'unique' talent who could thrive…
The Titan submersible went missing during a voyage to the Titanic wreck site (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)
Missing Aberdeen teenager Sasha Stephen traced
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel will be used on the Rosebank field west of Shetland.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks
Big Noise Torry anniversary concert
'Big Noise Torry brings everyone together': Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives…