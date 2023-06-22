Tanaiste ‘worried’ about lack of debate on college campuses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tanaiste ‘worried’ about lack of debate on college campuses

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin continues his opening address (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin continues his opening address (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he is “worried” about third-level institutions not facilitating debates over fear of disruption on campuses.

His comments came after the first day of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at University College Cork was disrupted by protest.

Speaking to reporters during a break in proceedings, Mr Martin said: “To me, the very purpose of being a student is to be open to different views and different perspectives, but have that then in a respectful way.

Consultative Forum on International Security Policy
Anti-NATO protesters disrupted the opening address (PA/Brian Lawless)

“That’s something in terms of the future of our democracy that we need to protect.”

He added: “It’s not just cancel culture.

“I think it’s people with a particular viewpoint on the world saying nobody else can have another viewpoint.”

Reflecting on his own time as a student at University College Cork, Mr Martin said debate in the past listened to all views.

He said: “I think we need more of that is all I’m saying.

“What worries me about protests of this kind is that many third-level institutions are now shying away from debate because they’re afraid of this kind of thing.

“They’re afraid of disruption, afraid of trouble in the campus, so: ‘Better that we don’t have any debates’.

“I mean, I worry about the campuses of today in the future.

“In my time, we had excited debates, angry debates, on the campus, but there were debates.

“In the modern era, you know, there’s a tendency that in order to avoid any sort of potential trouble or disruptions ‘let’s not have any debate’.

Consultative Forum on International Security Policy
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to members of the media following the opening session of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Academic institutions should be the centrepiece of good evidence-based inquiry, good solid debates, and should be spaces where people can become more informed, get more insights and then formulate your own views.”

Asked about his reaction to the protests during the forum, the Tanaiste said he had “anticipated” some disruption.

He criticised the demonstrators who were removed from the lecture hall by gardai.

“I’m a democrat, I believe in free speech, I believe in peaceful protest as well. But I also believe that people should allow others speak.”

He later added: “To try and shut down the debate is not the right approach.”

