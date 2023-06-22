Jury goes out in trial of gunman accused of murdering police custody sergeant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jury goes out in trial of gunman accused of murdering police custody sergeant

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of Louis De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Louis De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A jury has retired to consider its verdict on a gunman accused of murdering a Metropolitan Police sergeant using an antique revolver smuggled into a south London custody centre.

Lawyers acting for Louis De Zoysa, who claims he did not mean to shoot Sgt Matt Ratana, have argued the 25-year-old has a partial defence of diminished responsibility due to an “autistic meltdown”.

Jurors at Northampton Crown Court have been told Sgt Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound after being hit by two bullets at Croydon’s Windmill Road custody block in the early hours of September 25 2020.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Sgt Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

De Zoysa, from Banstead, Surrey, denies committing murder while he was handcuffed in a holding room, after being found with bullets by members of a street patrol.

Addressing the jury before it retired on Thursday, Imran Khan KC, defending, asked its members to consider the evidence by stepping into De Zoysa’s shoes.

“Look at it not from your point of view as neurotypical individuals… but from his,” Mr Khan said.

The defence lawyer said of CCTV footage of the fatal shooting: “All this beggars belief, you may think.

“Out of the blue, without a hint of provocation, the gun was fired.

“The thought might be going through your head: ‘what the hell just happened and why did it happen?’

“The events cry out for an explanation because when you look at it, there appears to be no logical, rational, sane explanation for what you are seeing. The prosecution has not provided an explanation.

“What it shows is a young man completely out of control, out of his mind.

“Anything else simply doesn’t make sense. Louis was someone experiencing a meltdown.”

The alternative to the defence’s suggested scenario, Mr Khan said, was the proposition that an autistic young man, surrounded by three police officers in a cell, was intent on murder in the middle of the night.

“If he was intent on murder how was he going to escape? It simply doesn’t make any sense,” Mr Khan said.

Before the jury retired at 2.02pm, Mr Justice Johnson urged the panel of seven men and five women not to feel under any time pressure to reach a verdict.

